While most of us aim to create a cosy, restful-retreat sleep space, if your bedroom has very little natural light, it can be hard to know what colour to use when it comes to decorating.

Bedroom colour schemes are of course subjective and should be approached with their occupant in mind, but if your space has hardly any natural light, you might want to know the best paint ideas to help you create a serene space for slumber.

Whether your bedroom is tucked up in an attic, resides in a basement, or has been created by dividing a larger room, there are plenty of reasons why your sleep space might not have much natural light. But don't let this put you off manifesting your dream boudoir, as we've spoken to the experts to get their advice on the best colours for a dark bedroom, so you can be confident in your colour choice.

Read on to find out and be inspired by the best 5 colours to paint your darker bedroom, with the first one probably surprising you...

1. Black

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee Photography)

So possibly not the colour you were expecting us to start with, but black is actually one of the best colours for a dark bedroom, as Patrick O’Donnell, Brand Ambassador at Farrow & Ball explains.

'Black bedrooms may seem a rather dramatic departure from the perceived norm but it can be a surprisingly successful option, especially in a naturally poorly lit room or even a small bedroom as darker walls tend to recede.'

Patrick O'Donnell Brand Ambassador at Farrow & Ball

'Black will also create a wonderful backdrop to pictures on the wall, allowing them to register in a new light,' he explains.

But not all black paints are equal and it's important to choose a shade that won't totally swallow any natural light that does make it into your space.

'Consider more nuanced blacks such as the charcoal toned Off Black or the perennially popular Railings with its subtle blue note for a slightly softer look', Patrick continues.

'For a fully immersive colour experience, paint your woodwork in the same colour (especially if the room has quite low ceilings - this will help accentuate the height of the room) and choose a more empathetic white for your ceiling - Strong White would be a happy bed fellow!'

2. Blue

(Image credit: Future PLC / Jon Day)

If black feels a little too daring for you, the next of our best colours for a dark bedroom is Blue. Blue bedrooms are a winning look no matter what size your space, but Kathryn Lloyd, Crown Colour Specialist, has some specific advice when it comes to using it in a dark bedroom.

'Blues are a beautiful choice for bedrooms as they’re not only cooling and calming but also change and adapt throughout the day depending on the light levels. Botany Bay® appears as a soft, misty blue in natural light – brightening the room as you get ready for the day ahead – but when night arrives and artificial lights are switched on, it transitions to a moody, dusky green which can soothe you into a good night’s sleep.'

'Alternatively, you might want to lean into the cosy, cocooning feel of darker rooms by choosing a deep, moody blue shade like Endeavour®. This create an intimate, retreat-like atmosphere that’s perfect for winding down.'

3. Brown

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

Another shade that might surprise you as one of the best colours for a dark bedroom is shades of brown. With Mocha Mousse being chosen as Pantone's colour of the year for 2025, more and more homeowners are choosing this previously dismissed shade to decorate with and its credentials are perfect for a dark bedroom.

Joanna Thornhill, Interior Stylist, Writer and Trend Forecaster says, 'When it comes to choosing the best colours for a dark bedroom, focus your attention on warmer colours which contain a bit of black or brown undertone: you’ll be able to spot them as they’ll have a slightly muted, muddy, rich feel, rather than overly fresh and vibrant - making them comparatively easier to live with.'

'Look at colours which are diluted versions of red and orange, such as taupes, pinks, browns and terracotta, which will feel really warm and comforting. Some of my favourites are Lick’s Pink 08 , Dirty Red by YesColours, or Warm Baguette by Graham & Brown + The Sensory Home.'

Plus, there are plenty of other colours that go with brown, so it's an easy one to add into your bedroom scheme without the need for a full redo.

4. Peach

(Image credit: Future/James French)

'When selecting paint colours for a dark or perhaps north-facing bedroom, it's essential to counteract the cooler light that such spaces typically receive,' explains Emma Bestley, Creative Director and Co-Founder of YesColours.

'Opting for warm hues can transform the room into a cosy and inviting retreat, perfect for a dark bedroom with very little light,' Emma adds. 'Restful Peach offers a soft, muted peachy hue or Serene Peach, a lighter plaster-peach will both bring comfort to cooler light.'

But if you're looking for a shade with a bit more pizazz, Emma has some suggestions for that too.

'For those seeking a touch of drama, Loving Orange provides a warm, bronzy tone that creates a cocooning atmosphere without appearing washed out or Mellow Pink, which is a beautifully warm, deep blush that flatters skin tones and adds a rosy glow to the space.'

5. Off-white

(Image credit: Future PLC)

We've all heard of the idea that using white in a small room can make it look larger, and it's a similar sentiment for rooms with very little natural light. But that is not to say that all white paints are the best colours for a dark bedroom, as you'll need to be smart when it comes to your exact selection.

Katerina Tchevytchalova, Director of K'Arte Design comments, 'If a bedroom has very little natural light, I’d always recommend keeping the colour palette light and warm. Opt for soft neutrals with warm undertones - these work beautifully with electric lighting to create a cosier, more welcoming atmosphere.'

'Some go-to paint colours I often use in darker bedrooms include Little Greene’s Rolling Fog Pale, Slaked Lime and Slaked Lime Mid, all of which bring warmth and softness without overwhelming the space.'

Kathryn adds, 'Lighter shades such as delicate greens or soft warm neutrals such as Willow Breeze®, Swan Feather® and Soaring Dove® are brilliant choices for rooms with lower natural light levels, as they reflect what light does come through.'

What is the worst colour for a dark bedroom without natural light?

Jo Says, 'While you might think that the best way to decorate a dark bedroom is with light colours, this isn't always the case, and can actually run the risk of making the space feel stark and cold (and while it may look light, it won’t really feel light, either). And in cooler countries like the UK, while it might feel refreshing in the height of summer, it's not ideal when you’re getting dressed on a chilly morning across the other nine months of the year.'

'And skip the standard white ceiling, too: if you colour drench your bedroom wall colour across this ‘fifth wall', it will give a softer, more cocooning effect (this is especially impactful in a bedroom, where we’re likely to look directly at the ceiling more than any other room). In fact, a pure brilliant white can sometimes be the worst option for dark bedrooms, as rather than make the space feel brighter, the limited daylight will give it a cold, grey cast, which is the opposite of cosy and restful,' she explains.

Emma adds, 'Avoid cool tones, such as lilacs or cool teal/greens, as they can make the space feel colder. Instead, embracing warm neutrals and rich, deep colours can add depth and cosiness to the space.'

Katerina agrees, commenting, 'Steer clear of cool greys, which can feel flat and uninviting in darker spaces.'

So would lean into a dark and dramatic black bedroom, or be looking for a more light-reflecting neutral space? Seems both could be winners if you get the shades just right!