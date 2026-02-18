12 new-in anti-trend homeware buys from M&S I'm recommending to all my friends for a timeless, yet stylish home

If you're in the mood for something classic and chic, these home accessories are it

In a world where new micro-interior trends seem to take off every 24 hours, it can be refreshing to take a break from the sardine motifs and primary colours with a distinctly anti-trend collection. M&S's new range for spring and summer is one of the best home decor collections I've seen for pieces that will outlive the current trend cycle.

By anti-trend, I mean a collection with longevity that defies trends. M&S's minimalist range is the perfect example of this, championing gorgeous wooden finishes, a neutral colour palette and pretty detailing. Yes, you'll find nods to current home decor trends here and there in a midcentury touch or bobbin detail, but overall it's focused on classic styles that have proven their staying power.

The M&S homeware range is looking amazing right now. We'd even go as far as to question whether M&S is the new Soho Home, but without the price tag.

Any one of these pieces is a worthy investment that will still be scoring big style points in five years.

