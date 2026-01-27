This month, Marks & Spencer dropped its spring/summer 2026 home range. And upon seeing the new pieces, I couldn't believe that many of them were indeed from M&S – they just look so high-end. I thought to myself – Soho Home, is that you? Or is M&S the new Soho Home, just a more affordable one?

I’m a big fan of Soho Home, which furnishes all the Soho House private members’ clubs around the world, and its style, which blends mid-century modern elements with other retro aesthetics and focuses on materials like marble, burl wood and textured textiles.

But unfortunately for me, the Soho Home pieces come at rather high prices, which I (as many others) sadly can’t afford. This is where Marks & Spencer’s new offering comes to the rescue.

This was taken at Soho Home's Notting Hill store – and the pictured green chair looks a lot like Marks & Spencer's new armchair. (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Since M&S Home is widely known and loved for its lighting, we’ve already covered some of the new lamps from Marks & Spencer’s spring/summer collection. But since then, there have been even more new lamp styles landing on the M&S site and in stores, including one particular lamp that (my) dreams are made of.

But it’s not just lamps that have impressed me – there are designer-worthy cushions, mirrors and even furniture that I’ve included in my top picks below and that I still can’t believe cost as little as they do. I’m clearly still absolutely gobsmacked and super impressed with where Marks & Spencer is taking things. The bar has been raised pretty high…

(Image credit: M&S)

My top picks

Are you tempted by Marks & spencer's new Soho Home-esque range as much as I am? Which piece do you have your eye on?