I’m a Room Decor Editor with Soho Home taste and a high-street budget – but these 12 new M&S launches have satisfied my high-end craving
I couldn’t believe these home decor pieces were affordable M&S buys
This month, Marks & Spencer dropped its spring/summer 2026 home range. And upon seeing the new pieces, I couldn't believe that many of them were indeed from M&S – they just look so high-end. I thought to myself – Soho Home, is that you? Or is M&S the new Soho Home, just a more affordable one?
I’m a big fan of Soho Home, which furnishes all the Soho House private members’ clubs around the world, and its style, which blends mid-century modern elements with other retro aesthetics and focuses on materials like marble, burl wood and textured textiles.
But unfortunately for me, the Soho Home pieces come at rather high prices, which I (as many others) sadly can’t afford. This is where Marks & Spencer’s new offering comes to the rescue.
Since M&S Home is widely known and loved for its lighting, we’ve already covered some of the new lamps from Marks & Spencer’s spring/summer collection. But since then, there have been even more new lamp styles landing on the M&S site and in stores, including one particular lamp that (my) dreams are made of.
But it’s not just lamps that have impressed me – there are designer-worthy cushions, mirrors and even furniture that I’ve included in my top picks below and that I still can’t believe cost as little as they do. I’m clearly still absolutely gobsmacked and super impressed with where Marks & Spencer is taking things. The bar has been raised pretty high…
My top picks
Soho Home is big on the bobbin trend, especially using it on its lighting. And if I would have seen this M&S floor lamp on the Soho Home website, I wouldn't bat an eyelid.
When I first saw this tray, I loved the shape and the chunky trim. For £25, I was worried it might be plastic rattan. But I was pleasantly surprised when I found out it's actually natural rattan. This tray is perfect for serving drinks and snacks or for displaying decorative objects, candles etc.
Wall lights in an of themselves look expensive - which is why they're one of the biggest lighting trends of the year. But make it pleated, as Soho Home often does, and it looks even more elevated.
Are you tempted by Marks & spencer's new Soho Home-esque range as much as I am? Which piece do you have your eye on?
