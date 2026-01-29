Want to join Ideal Home's Open House platform? We're looking for new voices to add to our growing community

Register now Simply complete this form to register your interest, and we'll be in touch with more details soon.

When we launched Open House in September last year, we welcomed 10 incredible new voices to the Ideal Home family – a group of brilliant creators who've been writing regularly for Ideal Home ever since. They share their passion for interiors, whether it's renovation dilemmas, genius decluttering and cleaning tips, decorating advice or DIY hacks.

We've learnt about the realities of living through a huge renovation project, thanks to some honest (and encouraging) survival advice from The Home Boys. Francesca introduced us to her 'Everything' mantra, which guides all her interiors decisions. We've been wowed by Ammarah's self-adhesive vinyl for rental walls and Natalie's article on why a child's room should reflect their personality rang true with a lot of us.

We've loved getting to know these creators and their homes, with thousands of you reading their articles. Now we want to grow this vibrant and creative community by adding new contributors and voices to the site, giving more homes-loving enthusiasts a platform to inspire our readers with their opinions, ideas and advice. From passionate gardeners to craft queens, savvy shoppers to design masters we're looking for people who live and breathe homes.

