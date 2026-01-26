Ninja's stylish Blendboss tumbler duo just dropped in the UK – this blender looks like a Stanley Cup and a NutriBullet had a baby

Ninja has finally dropped the BlendBoss (a blender and tumbler duo) in the UK and the pastel colours are absolutely worth your attention.

Now available (and unexpectedly on sale) for £92.58 down from £125.96 via Amazon, the BlendBoss has been a huge hit over in the US thanks to its compact, easy to store base and large, portable matching tumbler.

The pastel colour range is another huge draw, including a bright green Watermelon Bubblegum shade (£129.99 at Ninja) and a lush Lavender Lemonade (£129.99 at Ninja) version. Here's a sneak peek of everything this blender is capable of before it inevitably causes a frenzy with NinjaKitchen fans.

BRAND NEW BLENDER Ninja BlendBoss in Cyberspace Was £125, now £92.58 at Amazon Amazon is the only place you can buy the BlendBoss in the UK right now, though we're limited to just one colour. The other colours are scheduled to appear on Ninja's website imminently from what I can see – you can sign up there to get an alert when those shades come in.

So make makes this blender 'the boss'? Well the low profile base is the first tick for me, with its squat design not only looking so convenient to store while also reminding me of the bubble plates trend that isn't going anywhere soon.

And though it's small, it looks like this blender packs a serious punch – it has a 1200-watt motor base that can crush ice to snow and 'blend all your favourite ingredients', according to Ninja.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Then there's the large tumbler that comes as standard with this blender which is bound to be a hit. Water bottles of this type have grown gargantuan over the last few years, so why not combine that with your smoothie cup too? The small base to the tumbler should also make these cups cupholder friendly too.

The biggest sell for me with the BlendBoss (aside from the very funny name) is the selection of pastel colours on offer to buy it in. I love using a kitchen appliance to bring a pop of colour to a kitchen and Ninja has nailed the shade range with this blender.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Ninja)

Each tumbler has multiple pastel colours on its body, with the blender base coming in one of the five on offer. In total, there's Cyberspace (blue), Watermelon Bubblegum (bright green), Stone (grey), Lavender Lemonade (pastel purple) and Blue Raspberry (bright blue) to choose from.

I'm hoping to get my hands on the BlendBoss soon to give you my verdict on its power and suitability to your kitchen worktop. Are you tempted to take the plunge with Ninja's newest release?