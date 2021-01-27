We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hands up if your home is a constantly evolving mix of all the things you love – as it should be. But as with new season fashion trends we see new emerging new home decor trends each season, that tempt us to update our homes – rather than change them entirely.

Unsurprisingly, the predicted trends to watch for this year are all about creating a comforting and nurturing home. From mixing modern with vintage, layering texture and maximising natural light, these are the top trends for homeowners to be mindful of throughout 2021.

Home Decor Trends 2021

There’s no escaping trends. Whether you live by them or feel totally unaffected, from popular paint shades to furniture choices, everything designed for our homes is influenced by a wider trend.

‘As an interior designer, I look forward to the year ahead as there is always a shift in the design trends that fill our homes,’ says interior designer Jules Upton of Oval Interiors, for North Sands Developments. ‘Although 2020 proved a challenging year for so many, it has meant that we have spent more time at home, and have therefore invested more in the comfort and luxury of our properties, ensuring they are somewhere we feel relaxed and peaceful.’

‘This is reflected in the emergence of the popular trends we are seeing now. Homeowners are choosing cosiness mixed with unique elements of their own personality, to make their space as desirable as possible.’

Trend 1. Grandmillennial



The ‘grandmillennial’ trend is a twist on the popular ‘granny chic’ style. It’s been on the rise throughout 2020 as people craved a sense of comfort and nostalgia for their homes – and it’s going to continue to grow. The key for this trend is adding layers, to create a space that welcomes relaxation and eases anxiety. Choose this decor if you like simple, understated style and honest, unfussy pieces – but still want a home that feels relaxed and comfortable rather than overly minimalist.

‘Imagine pieces of furniture, patterns, cushions and accessories you might encounter in your grandparents’ house’ Says Jules. ‘Team them with a few carefully selected modern pieces and you’re on your way to pulling off one of the most unique trends of the year,’ says Jules.

Trend 2. Structured Simplicity

Evolving from the Nordic trend this look is stripped back style back. The purpose is to create a calm, comfy, chilled-out space to relax in – it’s all about making our homes a safe, inviting space to rest and regenerate. If you home is your haven, this trend is for you. A personal sanctuary that you enjoy, that you don’t treat as a showpiece and nothing is reserved for best. Furniture feels comfortable and inviting with comfortable sink-into sofas and hearty tables to gather around. You like a low-maintenance look with weathered woods, faded tones and time-worn finishes.

Has grey had its day? The new neutrals are warming, as we look to create a calm yet uplifting space to retreat to from the outside world. Shift away from cool grey, with more yellow based neutrals. Embrace warm neutrals, from oatmeal and natural buff. Beige makes a comeback as the perfect base colour to build upon.

Trade bold and bright for soft and neutral and go for pared-back pieces and considered choices. This element of more thoughtful home choices comes from the trend for being aware of sustainability.

Trend 3. Honest comforts



You’ll sense a running theme for the hottest trends, and that’s comfort. Like never before we’re looking to create a cocooning space in ours home, to escape the outside world. Layers of cuddly textures are a simple and easy trend to incorporate into your home decor. Introduce different types of natural textures and materials in similar colour shades to add personality and character to a room without overwhelming with bright colours. Textures and tactile qualities are taking the place of bold colours for adding interest.

Layer up comforting cushions, throws, knits and faux furs to make any space feel instantly inviting. This approach will see you through the winter and still light enough to see your home fashionably dressed ready for spring.

The emphasis on natural pigments remains at the root of this trend. Go for a mix of cool blues and greys teamed with accents of warmer pinks and browns. This organic colour palette can be complemented by washed teals and mossy greens, that are easy to work into a relaxed, neutral scheme.

‘Blankets, throws, cushions and rugs are a straightforward way of incorporating different fabrics and textures,’ advises Jules. ‘Also consider adding unique wall-hangings and accessories, such as macrame made from rope, string or twine, to add a beautiful and natural element to your home.’

4. Dried flower displays

‘One of the biggest trends we can expect to see in 2021 is the use of dried flowers to decorate the home,’ Jules explains. A change from the usual green and vibrant houseplants, which are still as fashionable as ever, using dried flowers last longer and don’t require any maintenance. From Pampas grasses and dried flowers to seed heads, their aesthetic has a wide appeal right now – you’ve only got to scroll through Instagram to see the proof!

To get the look dry your own or order a pre-made arrangement from a florist – Bloom & Wild have a new dried flower bouquet range.

4. Roof windows



Homes filled with natural light are always high on the wish list. More than ever, homeowners are opting to enhance the daylight in their homes by installing roof windows and skylights. This makes maximising natural light a viable option in the gloomiest of properties. Popular for modern kitchen extension ideas but also in home offices and open-plan living spaces, this trend is perfect for any room.

‘As we spend more time indoors and many people have switched to working from home, ensuring a light and airy space will boost your productivity,’ says Jules. ‘It can be hugely beneficial to your wellbeing at home.’

5. Earth colours



Using the colour palette provided by nature is the hottest colour trend for 2021. Earthy toned pigments are proving popular when it comes to selecting a bold shade for an accent wall, tiles or key furniture pieces.

‘This year will see many go for a dark blue or dark green colour to make a statement,’ Jules explains. ‘The trick is to keep it subtle and not overdo it. Choose one part of the room decor such as one wall, a rug or the sofa cushions to introduce the colour, making sure that the rest of the accessories in the room complement it well.’

6. Japandi



There’s been a strong Japanese design element running as an undercurrent through interior collections over the past few seasons. It’s really coming into it’s own as a stand out trend. A mash-up of elegant Japanese minimalism and rustic Scandinavian simplicity, Japandi is a hybrid trend bringing together the best of these two much-loved styles. This trend is the one for you if your home is your sanctuary and you take a less-is-more approach with uncluttered spaces, clean lines and a calm, subdued colour palette.

Combining the mindfulness elements of Scandinavian hygge and the Japanese theory of ‘wabi-sabi’ this trend finds effortless beauty in the simple things. ‘Think of it as Japanese minimalism – simple lines, neutral colours and big leafy houseplants. The simplistic, natural elements of both Scandinavian and Japanese decor make this trend an easy one to get right,’ says Jules.

7. Cottagecore cosiness

Cottagecore is a trend that has emerged last year, but continues to sweep social media. Search #cottagecore on Instagram and Pinterest to see an influx of inspirational images championing this look. This homely look is perfect for places with character, whether it’s a period property or a country cottage. The style is enhanced by traditional touches, such as parquet flooring, exposed beams and bare brick. Style with a mix of vintage and new home buys to add charm.

‘This trend reflects a common need for comfort and cosiness with a touch of elegance and British quirkiness’ explains Jules. ‘Think quaint patterns, leafy, nature-inspired prints, gold accessories and cute ornaments to add a splash of personality to your home.’

Whilst ‘trends’ change and evolve, they do so at different paces. Some are popular for years rather than merely a season. Take the Nordic trend, it has been with us for years now and yet continues to surprise and delight. There are also key colours for decorating our homes, with ‘Colour of the Year‘ accolades.

As long as you love the look of your interiors, that’s all that really matters.