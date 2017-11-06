Dreamy Christmas table decoration ideas to celebrate the season in style

Promotional feature with Tesco

Set the scene for a Christmas day to remember with these gorgeous festive table decoration ideas from Fox & Ivy, Tesco’s premium homeware brand.

Christmas is all about having fun and making memories, so with the dining table being the focal point of Christmas Day family celebrations it’s worth investing some time in getting it right, after all we want the table to look its best after all the effort of preparing such an extravagant feast!

Great entertaining starts with a magical setting and creating it has never been easier, thanks to Tesco’s Fox & Ivy homeware brand. The range makes the most of the season’s rich, decadent colours, with a huge selection of home accessories that will instantly give your home a luxurious and opulent feel.

We’ve picked our favourite ways to transform your dining room table top to suit your style.

Get the party started

Entertain your guests in style this Christmas by making the most of the celebration with this striking copper champagne trug. Made from stainless steel with a beautiful warm copper finish, this elegant holder features a hammered effect that catches the light to create a stunning gleam.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Copper Hammered Champagne Trug, £20, Tesco

Go for glistening glassware

Keep your guests topped up this party season with stylish champagne flutes. Hand decorated in gleaming gold and platinum bands, this striking set of champagne flutes will make a luxurious addition to any event.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Gold & Platinum Pack of 4 Champagne Glasses, £20, Tesco

Look to the north for inspiration

Use cool wintery colours and wood and marble for a relaxed Scandi-style Christmas table. These elegant and contemporary coasters are a must for those who love trend-led pieces that you can use all year round.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Pack of 4 Wood & Marble Coasters, £12, Tesco

Give your scheme a Midas touch

Figuring out a colour scheme for Christmas can be a challenge, but if you really want to wow, a glam gold scheme is a sure-fire winner. Opt for a gold cutlery set like this one for real Gatsby glamour.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Soho 16 Piece Cutlery Set, £30, Tesco

Wow with opulent accessories

Keep the midas touch going this festive season. Gold accessories are a glamorous addition to any Christmas table, and these square placemats are no exception. Not just pretty but practical, too. These designs that will protect your table from marks or heat from hot serving dishes.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Gold Lacquer Pack of 2 placemats, £12, Tesco

Make it marble

Serve up a treat on this magnificent marble serving tray. The natural beauty of marble makes it a popular choice for decorating. In its palest forms, it’s super versatile, allowing you to decorate in pretty much any way you like, while highly veined versions will make a statement in themselves. A gorgeous centrepiece for any occasion, marble will also help to keep your cheeses and cold meats cooler for longer.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Marble Oval Serving Board, £18, Tesco

Dazzle with decorative glassware

The table is the obvious focal point at any dinner party, particularly in winter when it’s dark outside and all the entertaining takes place indoors. The right glassware is essential when it comes to serving your guests this season, so make sure you get it right with a glamorous glass to get everyone talking. This Fox & Ivy set is made from crystal glass, known for its beautiful clarity, quality and durability.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Gold & Platinum pack of 4 Diamond Whisky Glasses, £20, Tesco

Set the mood with candlelight

There are few better ways to create atmosphere at Christmas than with a beautiful candle display. Budget-friendly and requiring minimal effort, they’ve long been one of our favourite ways to make a scheme feel cosy and welcoming as the nights draw in. This candle holder, with its modern design and stylish brass finish, will make a luxurious addition to your dining table.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Dinner Candle Holder, £6, Tesco

Serve up a snack

Scandinavian design has so much to offer. Modern and minimalist, the Nordic trend is renowned for it’s stylish simplicity and has become one of the most covetable looks of the past year. You don’t have to be a purist to achieve the desired Scandi style. This white porcelain bowl is the ideal addition to decadent dinner parties. Your guests won’t be disappointed.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Soho Gold Nibble Bowl, £3, Tesco

Take it shaken not stirred

Make delicious drinks for your guests with this smart cocktail shaker. This sleek design features recipes for popular cocktails – simply twist the body to choose between a pina colada, margarita and many more mouth-watering options.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Gold Cocktail Shaker, £8, Tesco

Fox & Ivy has something for everyone. What’s more, every piece offers great value, giving you the perfect excuse to inject a touch of luxury to your dining table this Christmas.

