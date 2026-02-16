Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

What does "styling" actually mean? I like to think of it as the jewellery of the home.

I’m a firm believer that every room needs a splash of vintage. Too much and you’re living in a museum; too little and it’s in danger of feeling like a soulless showroom. Striking that balance is where the magic happens. While I’ve shared my love for vintage hunting before, today is all about the bits and bobs that make a house come alive.

From eBay gems to high-end splurges, here are the easy wins to help you curate a home that feels lived-in, loved, and layered. Notebooks at the ready!

The Anchors – setting the scene

Before we get to the pretty stuff, we need to talk about the workhorses. These pieces "corral" the chaos.

Trusty trays

I cannot overstate the importance of the humble tray. Whether it’s lacquered, wicker, or marble, a tray takes a coffee table from a "mess" to a "moment." It’s the secret to curated clutter. We use them everywhere: on the bathroom ledge for toiletries (and sometimes the spare loo rolls when I’m not taking Insta pics), in alcoves to add texture, and on the ottoman to create a stable surface for drinks.

Brilliant baskets

We all have grand ideas of neatly lined-up shoes, but reality is messier. Is a basket of muddy boots uber-chic? Maybe not, but it’s practical. Pop a sturdy basket by the back door to catch the overflow. In styling, practicality over prettiness wins every time.

The personality pieces

These are the pieces I "collect" (okay, hoard) that can be rotated from room to room whenever a space feels a bit stale.

1. Candles & candlesticks

Height is a secret weapon in styling. Vintage brass or quirky ceramic candlesticks add vertical interest to trays and mantles.

The Pro Tip: Avoid new brass replicas - they’re often too shiny and yellow. Look for the real deal on Vinted.

The Rule: No "saving for best" malarkey! Light the candles. I love a classic green glass jar like this from Cedar or a timeless design like the three-wick ones from Charles Farris but if you want the crème de la crème, the Loewe ceramic candles are the ultimate home elevation (even if they might need to be added to the birthday list).

2. Trinket dishes

I use these to decant my life. Without them, I’d leave a trail of kirby grips and lipsticks behind me like a calling card. They add a pop of personality to an entryway or bedside table and, honestly, they’re one of my favourite things to hunt for, whether I’m buying new or scouring for vintage gems.

Look for L&C Ceramics for something modern, or keep a saved search for "vintage ceramic dish" on eBay (check regularly as you never know what you’re looking for until you see it).

3. Matches as decor

Why hide matches in a dark drawer? A beautifully designed matchbox cover - like the red and pink case from Muse Homeware that I've recently picked up or Matilda Goad’s Tiger’s Eye sleeve - turns a utility item into a tiny piece of art.

They make the perfect gift, too, and are firmly on my ever-growing birthday list (it’s April, by the way, for any friends or family taking notes!).

4. Coffee table books

Think of your coffee table books as more than just literature - they are the foundations of a good display. Layer them to create different heights for vases or bowls.

Just a friendly reminder: they’re much more than just pretty covers, so make sure to actually enjoy the pages inside!

5. The "hideaway" trick

I’m obsessed with old wooden boxes. They look chic on a shelf, but they are secretly hiding the "ugly" stuff. I recently found a vintage domino box that perfectly houses our TV remotes.

Minimum effort, maximum storage results.

6. Portable glow

If you want to improve a room’s atmosphere instantly, look no further than a cordless lamp. These little beauties are a stylist's secret weapon for adding a warm glow to trays or alcoves where sockets are scarce.

In my opinion, Pooky are the absolute gold standard here; they have the chicest designs and are a total game-changer for mood lighting.

7. Vases (The Holy Grail)

You can’t beat fresh blooms, and you certainly can’t beat a vintage vase. I almost exclusively buy these second-hand now. They have more soul than high-street versions and usually cost half the price.

Remember, the goal isn't to live in a showroom - it's to live in a space that tells your story (even if that story includes a few muddy boots and a collection of TV remotes hidden in a domino box). It’s the little details, the 'bits and bobs,' that truly make a house come alive.

What styling tools are you reaching for lately? Let’s swap notes over on Instagram. I’m forever on the hunt for the next vintage gem!