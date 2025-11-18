Preparing a festive tablescape is no easy feat. When you're hosting for Christmas or any other special occasion, there's already a lot to think about - from cooking to making sure everyone's glasses are full, it's easy to see why a decadent tablescape isn't top of the list.

Investing in extravagant centrepieces can also be costly, at a time when budget is better spent elsewhere, which is why when I spotted M&S's Christmas flower tablescape set for £45, I knew it was worth shouting about.

Instead of dreaming up Christmas table decorating ideas that require frantic dashing to the shops to pull it together, all you need to do is order the M&S flower kit, then sit back and watch guests admire your handywork.

Flower Market Christmas Flower Tablescape £45 at Marks and Spencer UK These bud vases can be sporadically placed along the length of a table and then used around the kitchen when the main event is over.

This genius kit from M&S includes 6 dark red glass bud vases and a selection of flowers that you can divide up and place in each vase. These 19 stems include red rose, white hemlock shimmer, white hypericum, trio cones, kiefer pine and red santini purpetta, for a festive red and white colour scheme that will look sophisticated on a table.

Choosing and creating a Christmas tablescape can be tricky. Particularly if you're serving dinner family style, you'll need adequate room on the table for dishes, not to mention other essentials such as name tags and Christmas crackers. It might mean that less-is-more when it comes to a centrepiece, which is why I love the idea of using these M&S bud vases.

I've previously opted for a homemade garland down the centre of the table for festive hosting, and although it has a lot of wow factor, it means that you lose a lot of table space. The beauty of bud vases is that they take up barely any room but still look charming - particularly when adorned with festive flowers.

Alternate bud vases with candlesticks to add warmth and ambience to a tablescape. (Image credit: Talking Tables)

Plus, a dinner doesn't last forever. Once the event is over, you can then decorate different surfaces around your home with these tiny bursts of festivity or generously gift them to your guests to spread the joy.

Purchasing a kit is an underrated hack for simplifying hosting during the festive season. There's a million things on your to-do list and lots of gifts to purchase, so do yourself a favour and make the tablescape the easiest part.

It also makes the perfect gift to take the stress out of hosting for someone you love - you'll have so many brownie points.

Whether it's for yourself or someone special in your life, you deserve this Christmas tablescaping treat this season.