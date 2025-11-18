M&S is helping me cheat my way to a stunning Christmas table display with this £45 flower kit – it's an instant tablescape in a box
Why overcomplicate a festive table scheme?
Preparing a festive tablescape is no easy feat. When you're hosting for Christmas or any other special occasion, there's already a lot to think about - from cooking to making sure everyone's glasses are full, it's easy to see why a decadent tablescape isn't top of the list.
Investing in extravagant centrepieces can also be costly, at a time when budget is better spent elsewhere, which is why when I spotted M&S's Christmas flower tablescape set for £45, I knew it was worth shouting about.
Instead of dreaming up Christmas table decorating ideas that require frantic dashing to the shops to pull it together, all you need to do is order the M&S flower kit, then sit back and watch guests admire your handywork.
This genius kit from M&S includes 6 dark red glass bud vases and a selection of flowers that you can divide up and place in each vase. These 19 stems include red rose, white hemlock shimmer, white hypericum, trio cones, kiefer pine and red santini purpetta, for a festive red and white colour scheme that will look sophisticated on a table.
Choosing and creating a Christmas tablescape can be tricky. Particularly if you're serving dinner family style, you'll need adequate room on the table for dishes, not to mention other essentials such as name tags and Christmas crackers. It might mean that less-is-more when it comes to a centrepiece, which is why I love the idea of using these M&S bud vases.
I've previously opted for a homemade garland down the centre of the table for festive hosting, and although it has a lot of wow factor, it means that you lose a lot of table space. The beauty of bud vases is that they take up barely any room but still look charming - particularly when adorned with festive flowers.
Plus, a dinner doesn't last forever. Once the event is over, you can then decorate different surfaces around your home with these tiny bursts of festivity or generously gift them to your guests to spread the joy.
Purchasing a kit is an underrated hack for simplifying hosting during the festive season. There's a million things on your to-do list and lots of gifts to purchase, so do yourself a favour and make the tablescape the easiest part.
It also makes the perfect gift to take the stress out of hosting for someone you love - you'll have so many brownie points.
Whether it's for yourself or someone special in your life, you deserve this Christmas tablescaping treat this season.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
