If you’re feeling stuck for tree decorating inspiration this festive season, cast your eyes over Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, who is celebrating ‘Kitschmas’ this year as her foodie-themed gold Christmas tree embraces the ‘tacky Christmas’ trend we’re loving.

One thing I’ve noticed about Christmas decorations this year is that our favourite influencers and celebrities have all opted for bold and expressive styles, from Stacey Dooley’s flamboyant disco tree to her whimsical ghost tree . In short, nostalgia has been a key Christmas trend this year, and we’ve been reaping the rewards in the form of kitsch, maximalist styles.

Heather’s bold tree is another example that deserves a spot on your moodboard (not that we’re biased or anything!). Bright, fun and a joy to look at, this tree walks the line between glamour and chaos. And this is how you can get the look, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Heather Young)

The tacky Christmas trend is way out of my usual decorating comfort zone. I love a trend, but I usually keep everything quite sophisticated,' says Heather Young, Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief.

'It was the gold tree that sparked the look – it's the perfect vintage-style shade of gold, and I loved the idea of leaning into the kitsch vibe. I wanted to introduce a tree in my kitchen this year, and as I've been seeing food-related baubles absolutely everywhere this year, so I decided to roll with it and give my tree a foodie theme.

'My husband and teen twins weren't convinced at first, but I think I won them over once I added some more decorations. I'm still waiting for another delivery of food-related baubles (including a hotdog!), and I can imagine having fun adding new ones to my collection in years to come.'

If you’re wondering which best artificial Christmas tree Heather used, it is the John Lewis Pendleton Pre-lit Christmas Tree, 7ft (£200) . Unfortunately, this tree has sold out online, but at the time of publishing, it is available in selected stores. So, if this tree has taken your fancy, you can check the stores still stocking it online.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s easy to see why this tree has been so popular. With soft twinkling lights and a subtle gold colourway, it actually looks quite stylish, whilst embracing the ‘Kitschmas’ trend. Alternatively, the Habitat 6ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Tree - Beige , looks fairly similar to the John Lewis tree and right now is reduced from £60 to £30 at Argos.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Heather Young)

‘Gold trees are having their moment because they beautifully blend retro nostalgia with modern glamour,’ says Whinnie Williams , Designer and Trends Forecaster for Balsam Hill .

‘Metallic trees have mid-century roots, so they slot perfectly into the retro revival we’re seeing with Retromaxxing and kitsch decor. They’re also ideal for the transition into the New Year, when red and green give way to added sparkle.

‘And with one in five people now putting up three or more trees, gold doesn’t need to be your main showstopper; it can be a brilliant secondary or table top tree . Another showstopping way to embrace this look is through covering your tree in gold lametta. And you’d be right on trend as Gen Z has brought back kitsch-classic, tinsel, with 27% planning to use it this year.’

Another key part of Heather’s tree is the inclusion of the food-themed baubles. With just about every high street brand offering foodie baubles this year, it’s another huge trend that focuses on fun over chicness.

‘Food has become a big part of how we express our personality - from favourite snacks to coffee orders and viral recipes - so it makes sense that this is now appearing on the tree too. Tiny takeaway cartons, martini glasses, glitter-encrusted wedges of cheese and croissants all act as little in-jokes and talking points. They’re highly giftable, very shareable on social media and instantly make a tree feel personal,’ adds Annabelle Sacher , Retail Trends Lead at MediaVision .

How to get the look

While Heather admits her tree embraces the ‘tacky Christmas’ trend, it is still considered and put together. But don’t worry, it’s not too difficult to style kitsch decor into something that looks stylish, whilst retaining its playful elements.

If you already have a tree, adding some gold accents, and bold baubles is a great way to embrace the trend. (Image credit: Future/Carolyn Barber)

‘The trick with kitsch is to embrace it wholeheartedly but style it with intention. Here’s how I recommend pulling the look together beautifully,’ begins Whinnie.

‘Lean into those retro colours. Think ’50s pastels of tutti-frutti blues, bubblegum pinks, mint greens, balanced with a more traditionally festive cherry red.

‘Mix your ornaments. Blend classic baubles with novelty charms, varying the textures and tones so nothing clusters too heavily in one spot.

‘Bring in paper decorations. Paper chains and garlands are a really easy way to bring colour and a kitsch festive feel to any space. Plus, they can also be easily recycled at the end of their use (if you’re not saving them for next year!).

‘Choose colourful lights. If you love kitsch, nothing beats the glow of multicoloured lights—pure nostalgic joy!’

Shop the look

After years of pared-back, beige, scandi-style trees, many people are craving colour, humour and a bit of chaos. Kitsch Christmas décor is the antidote to the perfectly curated neutral home. It’s joyful, nostalgic and deliberately over-the-top,’ concludes Annabelle. ‘In a year that has felt quite serious for many households, there’s real comfort in a Christmas scheme that doesn’t take itself too seriously.’

And this is what Christmas is really about. You want your decoration to feel fun and expressive, rather than perfect. So go on, get the gold tree…