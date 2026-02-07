Great value home buys to help spruce up your space – as chosen by Ideal Home's Deputy Editor

February is a tricky month. Weather-wise, we're in the depths of winter (aka rain, rain and more rain) and our bank accounts are still recovering from the excesses of Christmas. On the plus side, the sun is setting later and we're no longer being dished up the dregs of the New Year sales, with spring collections appearing everywhere (and with them, the promise of some genuine sunshine soon). Until then, we're all spending our time indoors where it's warm and dry... and hopefully nice and cosy.

So when you're curled up on the sofa, and you find that your space is in dire need of a little pick-me-up, that's where we can help. Everyone loves a bargain - there really are few things better than snapping up something for a few quid that looks like it cost ten times more. Case in point - this elegant clip; brilliantly versatile and with endless uses, you'll be surprised at how little it costs. Then there are these super pretty sunflower-shaped plates - available in three colours, at less than a tenner each, you can bring an instant hit of sunshine to your table with a matching set or buy a few in each shade for a more eclectic look.

When putting together Ideal Home magazine, I get to spend my days browsing through the very latest homeware collections, covering big spends to bargain buys. Seeing as we never have enough space in the mag to fit every gem I come across, I'm going to put this intel to good use each month and bring you my edited selection of the best value buys that the high street has to offer. In the spirit of good old-fashioned bargain hunting, I'll stick to a budget of just £20 for each item, so whatever your budget, you'll find something you love.



