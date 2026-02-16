Is your home weird enough? Interior designers reveal why you need a little weird for a beautiful home – and how to get the balance right

The word ‘weird’ tends to have negative connotations. But to me, it’s just another way of saying quirky, different and the opposite of boring or ordinary. So your home should have a certain level of ‘weirdness’ to it in order to have character – and that’s not just me saying it, interior designers agree. So is your home weird enough?

One of the biggest home decor trends of this year is injecting more character into your home and making your space reflect your personality, hobbies, memories and experiences – but calling it a trend doesn't feel quite right. In fact, it's something of an anti-trend and more of a timeless approach to decorating that’s relevant beyond 2026 interior trends.

‘I do worry sometimes that these days we are all playing it too safe with the interior of our homes,’ says Francesca Leat, owner, director and head designer at Francesca Leat Interiors. ‘Weirdness doesn't have to have negative connotations. It can make a house a home – adding your personal touches irrespective of other's opinions or what is currently on trend is what sets a house apart from others. I think we could all do with taking more risks and this is something I will always try and encourage my clients to do. Weirdness projects personality. Perfectly coordinated spaces can often feel sterile and too much like a hotel.’

And these are some of the ways in which you can inject just the right amount of weirdness into your home to make it special and make it uniquely yours. In a good way!

1. Add unique art

The easiest - and perhaps the most conventional - way to make your home a little weird is with fun and interesting art that’s very specific to you. That’s not say that you should go out of your way to get as-weird-as-possible pieces of art. But rather embrace your quirks and don’t be afraid to put them on display in your home.

‘Art is subjective, it's personal and can add colour and character to any home. It doesn't have to function, just exist. Art can change the blandest of interiors into something fun and characteristic,’ Francesca says.

2. Include one unexpected piece or element

The key to making things look a little weird or quirky is often based in context, whether that’s an oversized vase that’s too big for the room or vintage landscape painting (or a whole gallery wall) in the bathroom or as a downstairs toilet idea.

‘The key is intentionality,’ says interior designer Bilal Rehman. ‘“Weirdness” should feel deliberate, not accidental. One effective approach is to introduce a single unexpected element into an otherwise restrained space. This could be an unconventional material, an oversized sculptural object, or a piece of furniture with unusual proportions.’

Alternatively, you can surprise with the placement of your decor like hanging a piece of wall art intentionally a little ‘off’ – for example, ‘too much’ to the side rather than central and perfectly spaced.

3. Choose the things you love

‘Trust personal instinct over trends. If a piece resonates emotionally, even if it does not align with current design rules, it often belongs in the home,’ Bilal says.

This can lead to some unconventional mixes of pieces which naturally develops this sense of ‘weirdness’. But trusting your instincts when choosing your decor and displaying it around your home is how you’ll achieve a truly authentic home that you’ll really love.

Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs, adds, ‘A home should be filled with things you love and it's these things (no matter how obscure) that add warmth, curiosity and tell the story of those who live there.’

4. Display meaningful items

Along with decorative items that you purposefully choose, it’s also recommended to mix in personal mementos, souvenirs from travels and pieces inherited from parents and grandparents.

‘The surprising design choices, quirky details and eye-catching vignettes scattered throughout are what make homes feel human as they come together organically through the homeowners' personalities, memories and the things they've collected throughout their lives. It simply comes from layering overtime, mixing meaningful pieces with everyday items to keep the look feeling balanced and not like a museum of collectibles on display. Ultimately, your home should be a reflection of you and be filled with things you love, that reignite memories and bring joy to the day-to-day,’ Emma says.

My current favourite obscure pieces

Bilal Rehman concludes, ‘When a space includes elements that are slightly unconventional, it becomes more human and more memorable. Without contrast or surprise, a space can feel flat. The right amount of weirdness adds depth and emotional resonance.’