Aldi is launching a range of hobby and craft supplies

Crafters rejoice! The popular supermarket is bringing us a bargain crafting range to get knitters in a twist

From sewing machines to all the haberdashery essentials, craft enthusiasts can find everything they need for making projects with Aldi’s new Hobby and Craft range.

This new Specialbuys range won’t be in for a few weeks yet, we wanted to let you know asap so you can plan ahead – you’re welcome! All available to pre-order online from Sunday 1st April and in stores from Thursday 5th April.

Without further ado, here are the exciting new hobby and craft supplies to look out for…

The sewing machine is a perfect investment for both beginner and master seamstresses. Whether you’re altering clothes or making cushions it couldn’t be simplier with the help of this easy-to-use machine. A snip at just £69.99, it’s fully equipped with over twenty innovative styles of stitch, including zigzag, over-edge and blind stitch.

Always fancied making a patchwork quilt? Now is the time to take on that project with Aldi’s Fabric Fat Quarters, £3.99. With a range of charming ticking stripes and floral patterned fabrics you can create a beautifully bespoke quilt. Each pack contains six assorted fabric squares.

We adore flamingos enough to take up sewing just so we can purchase one of these sewing boxes! There’s also a chevron and floral print to keep sewing essentials safe and secure. The adorable Sewing Boxes , £6.99 each, feature a handy pin cushion and plastic tray with compartments for organisation.

There’s something for every craft project with five variants of premium yarns. For those looking for a popular knit, the Aran Yarn, £3.99, is ideal. For those looking to make more of a statement there’s the Chunky Yarn, £3.69, available in a range of bold colours including blue storm, platinum, raspberry, midnight and moss.

With a thicker fibre the Double Knitting Yarn, £3.69, is ideal for knitting hats and scarves.

Pom-poms are hugely on-trend this spring/summer. With your own easy-to-use pom-pom making kit there’s no stopping you from adorning in your home. Haberdashery essentials start from just 79p.

It’s not just about sewing, the range of craft supplies includes a range of cutters, knives and scissors costing from just £2.99 each. From school projects to making your own greetings cards, these accessories will adds a personal touch to any creation.

We know where we’ll be heading on Thursday 5th April…