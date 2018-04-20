aldi versus john lewis garden furniture

The new Aldi garden range rivals John Lewis' style cred for a lot less budget. Can you tell your Aldi from your John Lewis?

Familiar with the phrase ‘champagne taste on a lemonade budget’?

When it comes to our homes and gardens, kitting them out in the latest John Lewis furniture collections is the dream right? But if you’re on a budget it might not be the reality. That’s where Aldi Specialbuys swoop in and save the day with its lookalike garden furniture pieces.

As part of the upcoming gardening range, online and in stores on 3rd May, Aldi have some incredible garden furniture! The bargain range gives you a high-end look for a lot less, saving over £1,000 when compared to similar models stocked at John Lewis.

The mosaic bistro set

A decorative mosaic furniture set can add a delightful Mediterranean feel to gardens. Ideal for smaller gardens or patio spaces Aldi’s attractive iron table set with folding chairs (top) is a great space saving solution.

Coming Soon: Mosaic Bistro Set, £69.99, Aldi

Buy now: LG Outdoor Casablanca 2 Seater Garden Bistro Table Set, £305, John Lewis

Just like the stylish John Lewis table (bottom), the Aldi version (top) is made from sustainable eucalyptus wood. Both sets come with six cushioned chair to provide the ultimate comfort for alfresco dining.

Coming soon: Wooden Garden Furniture Table and 6 Chairs Set, £169.93, Aldi

Buy now: Alta 6 Seat Garden Dining Table and Chairs Set, £999, John Lewis

Snap up Aldi’s Online exclusive aluminium table and matching chairs (pictured top). A complete set comes to a just £174.94! This option saves a whopping £1,494 when compared to a very similar set from John Lewis (bottom).

Coming soon: Aluminium 5 Person Glass Table, £59.99; Aluminium Dining Chairs, £22.99, all Aldi

Buy now: Kettler LaMode 6 Seater Garden Dining Table and Chairs Set, £1,669, John Lewis

This upcoming Specialbuys garden event is online and in stores on 3rd May.

As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone they’re gone. Set yourself a reminder – this is not one to miss!