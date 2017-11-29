It's back and better than ever! The now famous marble and copper-effect vintage beauties that made us swoon last summer are back with a seasonal update.

We’ve all been there, right? You pop into your local supermarket for some sweet potatoes and quinoa only to emerge with a fabulous designer looking lamp? If the answer is no, then you obviously haven’t been shopping at Aldi.

This was the case for me last year when I was one of the lucky ones to bag myself the vintage-style table lamp on an Aldi specialbuy. For those who weren’t so lucky you’re in luck now! The lamp is coming back this weekend, to buy in store only from this Sunday 3rd December.

Back with a brand new makeover the lamps are available in black and copper – last year there was only one design that combined the two. The desk lamp comes in at the bargain price of £19.99, while its larger cousin, a floor lamp, is priced at £39.99.

Preview: Illumination Vintage Floor Table Lamp, £19.99; Illumination Vintage Floor Lamp, £39.99

I instantly fell in love with this Vintage table lamp, so much so that I intend to get the new co-ordinating floor lamp when it arrive. It makes such a statement with its of-the-moment exposed LED filament bulb, set on a simple marble and copper-effect base. I’ve used mine as a dressing table mirror, as the tinted glass provides the perfect warm glow to create ambience.

Here’s a reminder of the original sell-out lamp from last year…

The vintage-inspired design features a sturdy marble-effect base and copper-effect stand, two key trends that aren’t going anywhere in 2018.

The lamps first started doing the rounds last December on Instagram, with stylists and shoppers wowed by the design, and the price.

It’s back this weekend from Sunday 3rd December, you have been warned so there’s no excuse to miss out again this year.

You’re welcome.