We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi’s new deluxe bedding collection is ideal for shoppers who want The White Company dream, without the high-end budget.

With the most expensive item costing just £40, the new range offers outstanding value. From luxurious duck-down duvets and irresistibly soft bedspreads to high thread count duvets, this premium new collection can save savvy shoppers a small fortune on quality bedding.

Well worthy a look too: The White Company Black Friday 2020 deals – make for affordable luxury buys

The purse-friendly bedding range is available to pre-order tomorrow, arriving in stores Thursday 19th November.

New premium Aldi bedding collection

As we head into winter it’s the ideal time to rethink bedding. Hibernate in luxury with the highest thread count sheets and wrap up warm with the most luxurious layers.

When comparing similar products to The White Company, the home of luxury, there are great savings – over 75 per cent! See how you could save over £220…

Luxury bedding to rival The White Company

Savoy is The White Company’s ultra smooth 400-thread-count Egyptian cotton percale bed linen, which is an exquisitely soft to the touch. Aldi’s deluxe Sateen Duvet Set offers 300-thread count – which is still incredibly luxurious. Both crisp white sets are finished beautifully with grey piped edging, for an added touch of hotel styling. Both sets are available in double, king and super king.

Ideal: Savoy Double Duvet Cover, £100, The White Company

Great deal: Sateen Double Duvet, £19.99, Aldi

Create a luxury hotel feel at home with the new range of 100% Egyptian crisp cotton sheets, with Waffle Double Duvet Sets for £19.99.

Ideal: 200 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Deep Fitted Double Sheet, £35, The White Company

Great deal: Double Egyptian Cotton Fitted Sheet, £8.99, Aldi

Warming Duck Down duvets

Get beds set for a cosy winter with the range of duck-down bedding. Both designs are high quality 13.5 tog duvets, perfect to keep you warm at night. Aldi’s duvet collection is available in both double and king sizes.

Ideal: Perfect Everyday Duck Down Double Duvet, £135, The White Company

Great deal: Double Duck Feather & Down Duvet, £29.99, Aldi

Luxe-look velvet cushions

The undeniably opulent-looking cushions from The white Company feature extra detailing with the channel stitching. But with both designs offering the same subtle illuminating sheen, we’d say it’s a great way to get the look for less. The look-a-like scatter cushions at Aldi, are a great cheaper alternative option – plus you get the cushion pad too. And Aldi’s design is available in three shades of grey.

It’s worth pointing out the Aldi cushions are 53cm square, hence the name XL.

Ideal: Vienne Cushion Cover, £45, The White Company

Great deal: XL Cushion, £8.99, Aldi

Video Of The Week

Add the chunky knit throw to create the ultimate space to hibernate in style this winter. Read more: Get the Mrs Hinch look for less with grey chunky knit blanket at Aldi

The new collection hits stores this Thursday 19th November! Shoppers need to be quick – as with all Specialbuys once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Just remember to shop responsibly, at a safe distance when heading to stores.