Beautiful window film designs by Lindsey Lang

Make your home privacy a statement with these NEW seriously gorgeous window film looks by top designer Lindsay Lang

Applying stylish window film to windows as a privacy measure has been popular for a while and now it is set to get even more so thanks to these beautiful new designs by Lindsey Lange for

The critically acclaimed designer who has worked in the past for renowned institutions such as The Barbican, The Design Museum and John Lewis has now collaborated with the Window Film Company to produce a series of nine on trend designs featuring Lindsey’s unique signature style of strong graphic pattern and bold block colours.

There are nine on trend designs to choose from including Lindsey Lang, Radiate and Geode, pictured above. Prices start from £30 and are available at The Window Film Company

Lindsey says ‘ It has been such a lovely project working together with The Window Film Company. The films created are all inspired by nature and are perfect for those who wish to add some graphic flair to their homes in a quick and easy way.’