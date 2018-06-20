Is this the most handsome house in Essex?

Tamara Kelly
By

This charming period home, nestled on the outskirts of a small village in Colchester, is definitely our type on paper!

Bridgefoot House is a Grade-II listed family home in sunny Essex. This beautifully period home, believed to date from the early 16th century, is currently on the market with Savills with a guide price of £1.275 million.

Take a tour of this Recency townhouse: Step inside this stunning townhouse in Gloucestershire

With eight bedrooms, a barn with 27ft ceilings and a romantic walled garden, this handsome home is ticking all the boxes so far.

Come see for yourself…

Bridgefoot House exterior

Bridgefoot House

Image credits: Savills

Constructed of a timber frame with plastered elevations under a tiled roof there’s no denying this home is attractive. The house retains many of the period features associated with the age of property, including original fireplaces and wood panelling.

A particular ‘wow’ feature of the house is the Grade-II listed barn with its crown post vaulted ceiling. The barn is incorporated into the main house off the kitchen.

The barn

Bridgefoot House

Image credit: Savills

This central part of the house is the barn, comprising of a gallery-style living room with a 27ft ceiling height. The enormous wooden beams create a real visual impact in this room. The real wow factor is the large central Roca circular wood burner, glazed on all sides – perfect for entertaining in the winter months.

Bridgefoot House

Image credit: Savills

The more formal living room features a wide arched red-brick fireplace. the plaque above the fireplace features an inscription thought to be a late 16th text from the Geneva Bible.

Kitchen and breakfast room

Bridgefoot House

Image credit: Savills

The traditional kitchen boasts an Aga and shaker-style painted cabinets. The splashback features tiles decorated with hens and geese to give the room further country credentials.

Bridgefoot House

Image credit: Savills

At the other end of the kitchen there’s a breakfast room which features a raised glazed ceiling.

Formal dining room

Bridgefoot House

Image credit: Savills

The dining room showcases the characterful wood panelling.

Bedroom

Bridgefoot House

Image credit: Savills

Of the eight bedrooms, one is positioned off the living room on the ground floor (above). On the first floor there is a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom, with four further bedrooms. A staircase leads up to the second floor to find two attic bedrooms.

Bathroom

Bridgefoot House

Image credit: Savills

The bath is quite the feature in the bathroom, standing proudly in the middle of the space.

Garden

Bridgefoot House

Image credit: Savills

The family breakfast room leads directly out onto the patio and garden space.

Bridgefoot House

Image credit: Savills

A climbing wisteria helps to add to the house’s beauty. Bridgefoot House has part walled gardens and lush green grounds.

Related: Summer house ideas to inspire you to create the garden of your dreams

There’s more to Essex than meets the eye.

Ideal Home loves...

1950s-inspired home office | Home office designs | Retro decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY

How to create a mid-century modern home office
Pink bathroom with yellow roll-top bath

Vintage bathroom ideas
Dining room with bureau | Dining room | PHOTO GALLERY | Homes & Gardens | Housetohome.co.uk

Contemporary dining rooms – 10 of the best
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps
Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
Refresh your living room with spring colour

Easy living room updates you can do in a weekend