Enjoy a nose around this beautifully presented Grade-II listed Regency house in the heart of Cheltenham

Welcome to Imperial House, an elegant Grade-II Listed end terrace townhouse. The grand house boasts five floors comprising of five bedrooms, two kitchens, two living rooms and an open-plan dining room.

This versatile and spacious home could be yours for the right price! The property is currently on the market with Savills, for £1.5 million

Take a peek inside to see what this impressive house has to offer…

Imperial House

The grand Regency house, in the heart of Cheltenham, is beautifully presented both inside and out.

The first floor is home to a fabulous fitted kitchen with a wonderful central island unit. The high spec integrated appliances help to give this kitchen a modern feel.

The kitchen space adjoins the main living room with a stunning fireplace.

The main living room is beautifully furnished. Even with large furniture pieces this room feels incredibly spacious.

The brooding dark wall colour accentuates the large windows and high ceilings. The house features statement artwork in most rooms, making the mist of the high ceilings throughout.

The open-plan dining room is the prefect space for entertaining. A grand piano sits comfortably in the corner to provide music for any occasion.

The master bedroom features a cohesive calm colour palette to create a serene sleeping space.

The period property features charming fireplaces in the bedrooms too. This twin bedroom is still spacious, despite being the ‘smallest’ bedroom.

The black floor tiles and base units help to give the bathroom a contemporary edge. The shower features a pull-down seat and enough jets to rival a hot tub! If that’s not your thing, there’s a freestanding tub to enjoy a bubble bath.

A win on the Cheltenham races might be in order to afford the £1.5 million price tag.