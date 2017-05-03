A cosy bookworm's retreat and a stylish sewing room are amongst the five unique designs named as the best Grand Shed Project

There was shedloads of inspiration at this year’s Grand Designs Live show, as five interior and garden designers displayed their creative interpretations of the humble garden shed.

The five Grand Shed Project entries, all created from identical garden sheds, were judged on Saturday by Kevin McCloud. The winner was a Reading Snug by Dappled Interiors, which Kevin described as ‘the most inventive use of the restrictive space’.

Take a look at the five stunning sheds… We bet you’ll feel inspired!

Overall winner: Reading Snug by Dappled Interiors

The dark inky hues, comfy sofa with plush cushions and opulent chandelier give this luxurious shed a warm and cosy feel that makes you want to snuggle up with a good book or listen to some jazz. Rebecca, owner of Dappled Interiors, designed the snug as an ‘escape from everyday stresses’ where you can tuck yourself away and forget all your worries. We love the space saving dog bed built-in to the arm of the sofa!

The Sewing Shack by Julie Holgate

Designed as a bright and practical space for the avid crafter, this little piece of haberdashery heaven at the bottom of the garden has been inspired by a floral colour palette of lemon, white and green. The space maximizes natural light and includes practical storage solutions – both essential for craft lovers.

South Beach Miami by Garden Hideouts

This glitzy and glamorous Miami beach-themed haven mixes palm prints with pops of bright colour and neon signs to create a mini tropical paradise. Designed as a place for busy women to escape to, this vibrant shed is the perfect place for enjoying cocktails and a catch-up with friends.

Boutique Bedroom by KG Lifestyle & Interiors

With it’s white-washed cladding – cleverly achieved by painting the shed walls – and coastal tones, this feels less like a garden shed and more like a luxury villa on the beach. The fresh coastal shades and soft textured fabrics transform this coastal style shed into the perfect guest room.

Bringing the Outdoors In by The Garden Designer

Designed by the winner of Grand Designs’ award for Garden Designer of the Year, this shed provides a smooth transition from outdoors to indoors, and is ideal for those rainy days when you really want to be sat outside in the garden. With pale walls, floors, and ceilings, this space is airy and bright, and the addition of a mirror ensures light is bounced through the room.

Photos from Grand Designs Live, which is on in London until 7th May.