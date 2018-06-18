Got World Cup fever? Take a look inside Harry Kane’s house

The England captain has given us a glance into his life off the pitch

We’ve been having a ball peeking into Harry Kane’s house, which he shares with fiancée Kate Goodland and daughter Ivy. He’s certainly a talent in the beautiful game, but will Harry’s abode reveal a similar artistic flare for interior design?

Well, we think that the England captain and Kate have created a gorgeous home – both beautiful on the eye and perfectly modern for their growing family. But we’ll let you be the judge. Will you be giving their choices the green light… or a red card?!

As you can see, the Kanes were Christmas ready with this impressive tree located in the spacious entrance. The theme is simple, with a sleek black styling the hallway. It’s certainly a beautiful sight, with the festive lights reflecting off the gorgeous black marble floor. With statement lighting creating a cosy glow, we want to move in already!

Moving through the house, this sweet little snapshot proves there’s an eye for coordination within the home. We wonder who’s responsible? The grey and black colour scheme continues in the lounge. Baby Ivy, Harry and Kate’s first child, sleeps soundly in her cot next to the comfy looking couch, complete with personalised cushions. The dogs are definitely not allowed on that smart sofa!

We’re not sure if little Ivy is just very small or the bed is extremely big! Either way, it’s clear the room is a huge space, and Ivy has plenty of room to practice rolling over on her parents’ enormous bed. The room’s leather-panelled walls add an extra layer of modernity, while a luxe throw and cushions soften the look.

Those square chain lampshades certainly match the contemporary theme.

We wonder if Harry’s pregnant fiancé will be watching the World Cup action on this home cinema screen? Perhaps with pet pooches Brady and Wilson for company. The room is certainly themed for a football party, with artificial grass carpeting – the space doubles as a golf simulator.

Harry and Kate even have a back garden to envy, with an outdoor pool perfect for those hot summer months. We’d love to be Wilson the dog in this scenario!

With a home this gorgeous, we’re sure Harry will be ‘Russian’ back from the World Cup. We just hope he brings the Jules Rimet trophy with him!

Written by Lauren Goody