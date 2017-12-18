Inside Jools and Jamie Oliver’s London home

Jools has shared pictures of the £8.9million mansion on Instagram – and we tell you where you can buy some of her key pieces

After two years of tinkering, it looks like work on Jools and Jamie Oliver’s London home is complete. The couple, who bought the property in the summer of 2015, have been carefully putting their stamp on the 17th-century Grade II-listed property near Hampstead Heath ever since. And Jools has been sharing the fruits of their labours on Instagram.

We think they’ve created a relaxed family home that’s fabulously stylish without ever feeling staged. Do you agree?

Kitchen

Pancakes 💛

A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

Seems Jamie isn’t the only cook in the family! And it looks like the pizza oven in the corner is getting a lot of use.

Get the look
Buy now: Lights from the Classic Pendant Range, from £295, Curiousa & Curiousa

Dining area

When you have six children and Dad is the country’s most famous chef, you’re going to need a long table like this one!

Get the look
Buy now: Ercol Originals stacking chairs, £360 each, Furniture Village

Living room

Christmas prep….to excited but lots to do ⭐️ woohoooo xxx

A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

Christmas with the Olivers is a colourful affair. And that Elvis sign is getting a lot of love on Instagram.

Fireplace

I like hanging out here 🌈 just stole my little bird rug from the nursery! ❤

A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

Grown-up dark grey walls contrast with colourful accessories and toys, creating a space the whole family can enjoy.

Get the look
Buy now: Wind in the Willows full text poster, £35, Amazon

Master bedroom

We don’t blame Buddy Bear Oliver for making the most of Jools and Jamie’s enormous Louis XV-style bed.

Get the look
Buy now: Vivienne Westwood Thistle Pewter rug, from £1,936, The Rug Company

Buddy Bear’s bedroom

That said, his own treehouse bed is pretty tempting too!

Get the look
Buy now: Tree House Bed with Trundle by Mathy by Bols, £1,895, Nubie

Bathroom

Little baby, big bath 🐳xxx

A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

If you can tear your eyes away from the cuteness that is Jools and Jamie’s youngest son, River Rocket, check out the gorgeous sage green panelling, stunning mural, and his-and-hers sinks. Fancy!

