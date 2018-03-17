New Ikea hack to give drawers a sophisticated makeover

This easy to do Ikea hack will take your chest of drawers from standard to stylish in no time

Looking for a project to do while the weather takes a turn for the worst? This latest Ikea hack shows how to give drawers a blue and gold decadent makeover.

Who doesn’t loves a good Ikea hack? The combination of a good value, good quality base and a bit of upcycling and personalisation is right up our street. So when we came across this new Ikea hack we couldn’t wait to share.

Painting Ikea furniture to turn it into a unique and expensive-looking item has been on our radar for quite some time, but adding metal detailing notches it up a gear…

What you will need:

Ikea Tarva drawers

Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Furniture Paint

Rust-Oleum Furniture Finishing Wax, Clear

Paint roller

Paint brush

Paint stirrer

2 x Microfibre cloths

Draw handles

Corner plates and screws

Drill

1. Assemble the Tarva drawers

Build/select your drawers to upcycle. In most cases there’s no need to prime the wood before painting with Rust-Oleum’s paint range.

2. Prepare to paint

Take your inky blue paint, ensuring it’s stirred before you begin. Paint the top, sides and front of each drawer with a roller. Paint any remaining hard to reach places with a paint brush. Leave to dry. Second coat if required.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Paint, £14.99 for 0.75L, Designer Paint

3. Wax and buff

Using your Furniture Finishing Wax in clear, fully wax the piece with a dry cloth. Work the wax into the surface in small circular motions. Leave for 15 minutes and buff with a clean, dry cloth. The wax will provide a matt finish for projects that require more durability against knocks and stains.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Clear Furniture Finishing Wax, £11.99 for 400ml, Homebase

4. Add corner plates and handles

Position the corner plates on the edge of the drawers pre-drill small holes, to make it easier when screwing in the fastening screws. Take your flat-topped screws and screw into place to secure the corner plates. Repeat this step to add the handles to complete your project.

Happy upcycling!