It’s that time of year again where some of us sporty-types head for the snow caped mountains for a spot of fresh air and enjoyable ski session. And, if you are looking for a place to relax and escape the chill or perhaps host a post-slope party then how about this for the ultimate apres ski chalet!?

As you probably already know a ski holiday doesn’t come cheap and this super-luxe lodge has a chilling price-tag of €9,000,000, that’s around £7,679,191!

For that price expect to be dazzled – we are! The celebrity-style chalet sits proudly within the popular ski resort of Val d’isere, France. It’s the largest in the ski resort and designed to be highly unique.

No need to worry about heaving your skis and gear up any steps as the property is accessed on its first floor, via the private lift direct from the underground parking, or from the outside entrance patio.

The ground floor is home to six of the seven spacious bedrooms, all of which have their own en-suite bathrooms with his-and-hers sinks.

Also on this floor is the large swimming pool with glass facade and a waterfall, sauna, jacuzzi, Turkish hammam, treatment rooms – be gone those aching post-ski muscles.

In addition to the remaining en-suite double bedroom, the first floor offers a living space unlike anything available in the Alps:

It has an expansive lounge with a feature fireplace that is connected via a glass bridge (you walk over the swimming pool below) to a kitchen, dining and ‘Espace Bar’ area, which all together form a seamless living space of over 200 square metres.

The dining area comfortably seats 18 people and the ‘Espace Bar’ is a skilfully created area entirely devoted to relaxation and entertaining with friends and family. Fairisle jumpers are optional.

And if that’s not enough, on this floor is a 4.5 metre high room, that is built into the rock face, which can be used as an indoor climbing room, or alternatively a shooting range. You read correct… a shooting range!

Want to enjoy some winterscape views with a steaming hot-chocolate alfresco? Choose between not one but two large terraces.

And to finish this Winter Olympic gold medal worthy property is an indoor atrium garden and large windows throughout which allow the natural light to flood in to the property.

This amazing ski chalet is currently on the market with SkiingProperty.com

After all that, we wouldn’t blame you if you don’t leave the gorgeous chalet comfort to actually go skiing!