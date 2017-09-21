Matalan lighting is finally here! Having previously only dabbled in small-scale LED lighting, Matalan has finally launched an extensive lighting collection to brighten up our homes in time for autumn

It’s the news we’ve been waiting for, ever since the loss of BHS’ impressive lighting department: who would be the next retailer to illuminate the way on the lighting front? It would appear that Matalan have chosen now as their time to shine by venturing into lighting for the first time.

Launched earlier this week online and in selected stores, the comprehensive new lighting collection has over 200 styles, across a range of pendants, table lamps, floor lamps, wall fittings, chandeliers, clusters and ceiling lights – meaning there is something for every room, in a variety of styles.

The extensive new range comprises four key trends:

1. Modern Country

Country doesn’t have to mean trad. This look has come a long way in recent years thanks to a modern day makeover. Mixing fabric, glass and wood helps to give a contemporary edge to key country styles. The Modern Country lighting range offers smart fabrics on lampshades, classic pendant shapes in sleek modern chrome finishes and elegant simple glass designs.

These super sleek glass pendants would add a touch of modern luxe to living rooms and bedrooms. Beautifully simple yet able to make a real statement.

2. Nordic Calm

The laid-back Scandi look has been an interiors staple for the last few seasons and shows no sign of going out of favour any time soon – its success lies in how easy it is to live with. With lighting playing such a key part in Scandinavian decor it is with no surprise that this trend features in the new Matalan collection. The pieces are both simple and timeless, with smoked glass finishes to create an effortlessly soft ambient light.

3. Modern Glamour

This is the most glam of the four trends, as the name would suggest, featuring lots of glitzy glass beading, crystal detailing, smokey glass and chandeliers. This trend screams high end design without the price tags, ideal for adding a sophisticated feel to rooms at very little cost.

4. Concrete & Rose Gold

This trend has a more contemporary feel, embracing tactile materials that make a real statement. The concrete creates an out-and-out industrial feel while the rose gold offers a touch of urban elegance. Metallics are still a key trend for interiors going forward into autumn and beyond. The shiny nature of metallic materials makes them the ideal finish for lighting, helping to reflect shards of light further.

One of our favourite designs is this statement ceiling light, with its on-trend cluster of exposed bulb. We could envision this creating a real impact hung over a dining table or suspended high above a staircase in a hallway.

The new collection is all available online now, go take a look and consider how a simple pendant shade or an additional table lamp could light up the darker months to transform your home.