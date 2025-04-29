Louise Thompson's statement outdoor chair is the star of her charming urban garden – you'd never guess it's an affordable high-street buy
The reality TV star shared a snap of her charming garden on Instagram – and this chic chair stood out
Earlier this month, Louise Thompson took to Instagram to share a few shots of her garden with her 1.5 million followers. Her statement red terracotta-coloured garden chair was the clear star of those snaps – and luckily for you, I know exactly where to snap it up so you can recreate the former Made in Chelsea star’s charming garden.
It’s the Lysa armchair from La Redoute, and it’s currently available with 30% off, taking off £75 from the original price of £249.99. But this offer won’t last forever - and neither will the stock levels of this piece of best garden furniture - so better get yours while you can.
Even though I haven't sat on this particular chair design, I have tried a few other La Redoute garden chairs before and they never disappoint, both in terms of comfort and style.
This chair is part of Louise Thompson’s edit for La Redoute, which was also revealed earlier this month as the TV star has partnered with the retailer as its brand ambassador. She picked out over 100 pieces from La Redoute’s spring/summer collection across home and fashion for her home, and you'll often catch glimpses of her absolute favourite pieces on social media.
Why should you invest in the Lysa garden chair
I only recently found out that La Redoute is the perfect destination for designer-style outdoor furniture. The Lysa chair also comes in a dark green colourway, but it’s the vibrant red terracotta that’s the star of the show. It does a great job at giving an unexpected burst of colour to your outdoor space, much like it’s done to Louise’s garden.
‘Even on overcast days, red garden furniture instantly infuses a garden with vitality and warmth,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Without requiring a lot of additional decoration, it's a great way to create a colourful focal point.’
She adds a few styling tips which also back up Louise’s garden styling choices, ‘To counterbalance the boldness, I would combine red furniture with soft neutrals like oatmeal or sage green cushions. For a laid-back look, consider using woven lanterns, rustic planters and linen throws. Just be careful not to use too many bright colours in one area, as this can make it seem a little crowded.’
But it’s not just all about the looks with the Lysa chair. The material itself should not be overlooked as it is made with aluminium which is known as one of the most durable types of garden furniture as unlike steel, aluminium is rust-resistant. For this reason, aluminium garden furniture tends to be on the pricier side but the Lysa chair is perfectly reasonably priced – and it’s an absolute bargain if you bag it while on sale!
And while you’re at it, why not add a few outdoor-worthy pieces from Louise Thompson’s La Redoute edit? These are my absolute favourites.
Louise Thompson's La Redoute outdoor picks
This XL plant pot also made an appearance in Louise's garden shots and the dark red shade perfectly coordinates with the colour of the Lysa garden chair.
Rugs are not only wonderful accessories for your interiors but also for your garden, perfect for zoning your outdoor space and making it feel cosy. Just make sure to pick a design that's suitable for the outdoors like this one.
So what do you think – is this your next best garden chair to add to your outdoor space for this summer?
