I don’t know about you, but I am obsessed with peonies right now. Can you blame me? With their gorgeous, fluffy heads and sweet aroma, it’s easy to see why these beautiful pink blooms are so popular. So, if like me, you're looking for where to plant peonies in your garden, then you’ll want to read on as experts have revealed the perfect spot.

Growing peonies is something many gardeners strive for as their fluffy petals brighten any outdoor space, and knowing where to plant peonies is often the difference between an abundance of blooms and stubby growth.

Peonies have a little bit of a reputation for being a fussy plant, but this isn’t the case if you just need to get the conditions right. First and foremost, peonies love bright, sunny, open spaces with well-draining soil, so this should be a priority when looking for where to plant peonies.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Peonies demand full sun exposure: at least 6 hours a day, so planting them near shade-casting structures is a no-go,' explains Jose Escalante, gardening expert at Roofing Craftsmen.

'Soil quality and drainage are equally crucial. They’re susceptible to root rot, so avoid areas where water tends to collect. Elevating the bed slightly or enriching clay soil with compost can help. Airflow is another overlooked factor; crowding plants or placing them against a wall increases the risk of fungal diseases.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The key to keeping peonies happy is finding the best spot the first time round - this is because they hate being moved.

‘Peonies are long-lived perennials that last for decades, but they dislike being moved. Poor locations can lead to few or no flowers and weak growth. Healthy plants and abundant blooms come from choosing the right spot from the start,’ says Jane Dobbs, gardening team lead at Allan’s Gardeners .

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jasenka Arbanas)

Why is placement important?

Jane says there are several reasons why placement is important, including light exposure, drainage of the soil, planting depth, distance from trees, fertility of the soil, and shelter from wind. If you want happy peonies, you need to ensure the conditions for each factor are just right.

Good light exposure helps peonies build energy through photosynthesis and prevents weak stems and poor flowering. While well-draining soil means your peonies' roots won’t rot due to damp conditions.

‘The peony crowns should be buried between 2.5 and 5 cm deep. If the plant is planted too deep, the foliage may be lush, but the flowers may not appear. Peonies usually do not bloom because of this,’ says Jane.

‘Peony blooms are large and heavy, easily damaged by strong winds. Shelter keeps flowers from snapping and ripping.’

Can peonies handle shade?

‘Some gardeners believe peonies can handle partial shade or damp soil, but in my experience, blooms will be sparse and the plants prone to disease,’ says Jose.

‘Choose a sunny, well-drained spot with plenty of space and airflow, and stick with it. You’ll be rewarded with lush, low-maintenance blooms that return year after year.’

