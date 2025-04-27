Aldi is selling a robot lawn mower for under £200 - it's one of the cheapest on the market
I never thought I'd see 'Aldi' and 'robot mower' in the same sentence...
I don’t know about you, but ‘Aldi’ and ‘robot lawn mower’ are not usually words I would include in a sentence together. But now I am, because Aldi is launching a robotic lawn mower.
Landing in the middle aisle on 1 May, I don’t expect this specialbuy to be on the shelves for long. Promising to keep your lawn pristine at minimal effort, it begs the question: Is Aldi coming for the crown of the best lawn mower this year?
The robotic mower offers higher-end mowing features at an affordable price, it’s £250 cheaper than B&Q’s Yard Force MB400 Robotic Lawnmower.
But is it worth investing in? This is everything you need to know about the Aldi robotic mower.
The Aldi robot lawn mower can cut grass in up to 400 m² gardens. It has obstacle and tilt sensors to help it navigate your grass so you can sit back and relax. You can even schedule your mower from the comfort of your lounger.
At just £199, the Aldi robot lawn mower is one of the cheapest models I’ve seen. If you’ve been wondering how much to spend on a lawn mower, experts typically recommend spending anything between £200 and £400, making this mower feel like a total steal.
The garden gadget claims to be hassle-free, keeping your garden in shape with minimal intervention from you. Controlled via app, which connects to the mower using a Bluetooth connection, you can sit back, relax and control the mower with your smartphone. You can even schedule the mower in advance.
Aldi states the lawn mower has a one-time setup, meaning it should be easy to connect every time you use it. It also comes with a charging station and clip-on cover for all weather protection.
The Aldi robot lawn mower has obstacle, tilt and turnover sensors so you don't have to worry about it falling over on your lawn. Plus, it has a maximum slope of 30%, meaning you can still use it if your garden isn’t flat. It has been designed with adjustable cutting heights to mow grass from 20-55mm with precision in gardens up to 400m.
The features of this robot mower all sound wonderful, but having not tested it myself, I can’t vouch for how good it is. But a long-time fan of the Aldi middle aisle, I can say I have always been left impressed by their products in the past.
At Ideal Home, our trusted reviews have tested robotic lawn mowers before - the Flymo EasiLife GO 250 Robotic Lawn Mower - and found robotic mowers are an effective bit of kit. They mow effectively and have a subtle presence.
However, robot lawn mowers typically are an investment. So, Aldi’s £199 price point makes it an affordable choice if you want to dip your toe into the world of smart homes and robot gadgets.
I’ll admit I’m completely intrigued by the Aldi robot lawn mower and quite fancy giving it a try. Has your arm been twisted too?
Robot lawn mower alternatives
If the Aldi robot lawn mower sells out before you get your hands one, these are a few alternatives we reccomend instead.
Our well-reviewed Flymo Easilife Go 250 is currently £100 off at Argos. This mower is incredibly quiet and efficient, mowing passages as small as 60cm.
This mower can last for 100 minutes at full charge. It's suitable for lawns up to 300 m2 and feeds the grass clippings back onto your lawn, returning nitrogen and other essential nutrients into the soil, resulting in healthier, nourished grass.
This is Amazon's best-selling lawn mower and uses a grass recognition camera and ultrasonic sensors to mow the lawn without the need for a boundary wire. It mows for up to four hours, depositing clippings back onto the lawn to improve health.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
