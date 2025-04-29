Stacey Solomon’s new summer George Home collection has landed - these are the 6 things to look out for

The whole range is a careful blend of playfulness and stylish neutrals

Stacey Solomon wearing white in a neutral dining room with fresh flowers and bowl of lemons.
(Image credit: George Home)
Stacey Solomon has unveiled her high summer collection for George Home, and these soft, summery styles are perfect for al fresco dining this season.

Let's be honest, when it comes to nailing home decor trends, Stacey Solomon rarely misses the mark. In fact, we’re always keen for glimpses into the Stacey & Joe star’s’ homelife at Pickle Cottage for our own home inspiration.

Now, her latest collab with George Home has got me right in the mood for summer. Drenched in Stacey’s trademark neutrals, the collection is playful and stylish, a tricky combo that only she can pull off. These are my top picks from the new collection.

What to shop

Stacey Solomon Beige & White Willow Wicker Picnic Basket
At Home with Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon Beige & White Willow Wicker Picnic Basket

This is my favourite piece from the collection. Its Cottagecore look is delicate and pretty, yet it is large enough to carry a picnic for the family.

Stacey Solomon Pink Dimple Plastic Tumblers Set of 4
At Home with Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon Pink Dimple Plastic Tumblers Set of 4

Perfect for picnics, these dimpled pink glasses are practical, yet stylish.

Stacey Solomon Rainbow Multi-Function Sprinkler
At Home with Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon Rainbow Multi-Function Sprinkler

The kids are not left out of the collection as this pretty, pastel sprinkler will provide hours of entertainment.

Stacey Solomon Yellow & White Daisy Ceramic Mixing Bowl
At Home with Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon Yellow & White Daisy Ceramic Mixing Bowl

Daisies have been a huge trend this summer, with the floral motif being spotted at all our favourite brands. The pastel yellow of this bowl sets it apart from other pink based designs I've seen.

Stacey Solomon Peach Frill Edge Cotton Duvet Set
At Home with Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon Peach Frill Edge Cotton Duvet Set

This peach bedding is adorable. Plus, with it's ruffled edges, it has a very on trend look.

Stacey Solomon Beige & White Tassel Trim Picnic Rug
At Home with Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon Beige & White Tassel Trim Picnic Rug

In true Stacey-style this beige pinic blanket is perfectly neutral and stylish. I love how the shades compliment each other, creating a cohesive, calming look.

Stacey’s new collection is everything you would have expected. It’s cute, pastel-shaded and has charm. It puts a smile on your face, and that’s exactly what Stacey said she set out to do.

‘This has been such a dreamy range to create. I wanted to bring summer happiness to everyone’s homes and gardens. I can’t wait to see everyone use them to create their own special summer memories!’ Stacey said, speaking about the collection.

My standout has to be the Daisy Dine collection. It’s bold, beautifully designed and nails the daisy decor trend that has been everywhere this spring.

I’ve also got my eye one the willow wicker picnic basket, which I’m sure will be a bestseller from the range. Cottagecore is a trend that won’t disappear anytime soon and with a desire to spend more time out in our gardens and nature, it is the perfect accompaniment.

Daisy dine set

(Image credit: George Home)

Of course, I couldn’t not mention the inflatable range - a staple of Stacey’s summer collections and an easy way to keep the kids entertained throughout the entire summer holiday.

‘It’s full of sunshine, personality, and beautiful design,’ says Julie Varma, Senior Director of George Home. I agree with that statement - the collab is an affordable way to brighten your home and garden. Its floral and fruit motifs give the collection a natural feel, while the creamy shades are signature Stacey Solomon.

What do you think about the range? Do you have a favourite piece?

