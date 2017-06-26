Matthew Perry puts Hollywood home on the market for over $13.5million

Matthew Perry's Hollywood home

Credit: Partners Trust

By

The Friends actor and budding playwright’s former home is everything you’d expect of a Hollywood A-lister

Fancy a peek at Matthew Perry’s house? The sitcom star has listed his lavish Hollywood home for $13.5million. Described as a ‘trophy property’, Hopen Place Residence is situated in the glitzy Bird Streets neighbourhood, one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive and sought-after enclaves.

Matthew Perry house in Hollywood

More celebrity homes: Vlogger Zoella and partner Alfie Deyes leave £1million home for a mansion in Brighton

Built in 1962, the single-storey house is a vision of glass walls, sleek design and minimalistic decor. The main body of the house features an expansive living room, three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The master suite has another huge glass wall, a large closet and an en-suite bathroom with a deep soaking tub, which opens onto an infinity pool. And check out that view!

Infinity pool

In true Hollywood style there is a state-of-the-art, subterranean screening room – perfect for watching those re-runs of Friends – with windows along one wall separating the room from the pool.

Home cinema

More minimalistic inspiration: Declutter your living room in 6 easy steps 

Other contemporary features include a glass-walled fireplace, hardwood floors and built-in bookshelves. Lime green accents in the kitchen and dining area add pops of colour to the otherwise neutral colour scheme.

Expert insight: How much does it cost to move house?

Matthew Perry's living room

Known for its dazzling views of the Sunset Strip and the Pacific Ocean, there are only a few hundred properties in the Bird Streets area, meaning they are in serious demand. The lucky new owner will be neighbours to Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Jodie Foster, to name but a few.

Outside area

Since Friends wrapped up in 2004 after 10 successful years, Perry has starred in films such as 17 Again and Fools Rush, as well as appearing in television shows The Good Wife and The Odd Couple. His play, The End of Longing premiered at The West End last year and is now on Broadway.

Ideal Home loves...

Refresh your living room with spring colour
Living room ideas

Easy living room updates you can do in a weekend
Garden ideas

Brilliant budget garden ideas that will boost your outdoor space without breaking the bank!
Craft room ideas
Home office ideas

Craft room ideas for creative days
Sewing room
Home office ideas

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
Shabby chic kitchen ideas
Kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Clothes airer
Utility room ideas

Novel ways with drying racks