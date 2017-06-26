The Friends actor and budding playwright’s former home is everything you’d expect of a Hollywood A-lister

Fancy a peek at Matthew Perry’s house? The sitcom star has listed his lavish Hollywood home for $13.5million. Described as a ‘trophy property’, Hopen Place Residence is situated in the glitzy Bird Streets neighbourhood, one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive and sought-after enclaves.

More celebrity homes: Vlogger Zoella and partner Alfie Deyes leave £1million home for a mansion in Brighton

Built in 1962, the single-storey house is a vision of glass walls, sleek design and minimalistic decor. The main body of the house features an expansive living room, three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The master suite has another huge glass wall, a large closet and an en-suite bathroom with a deep soaking tub, which opens onto an infinity pool. And check out that view!

In true Hollywood style there is a state-of-the-art, subterranean screening room – perfect for watching those re-runs of Friends – with windows along one wall separating the room from the pool.

MPU 01 Desktop

More minimalistic inspiration: Declutter your living room in 6 easy steps

Other contemporary features include a glass-walled fireplace, hardwood floors and built-in bookshelves. Lime green accents in the kitchen and dining area add pops of colour to the otherwise neutral colour scheme.

Expert insight: How much does it cost to move house?

Known for its dazzling views of the Sunset Strip and the Pacific Ocean, there are only a few hundred properties in the Bird Streets area, meaning they are in serious demand. The lucky new owner will be neighbours to Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Jodie Foster, to name but a few.

Since Friends wrapped up in 2004 after 10 successful years, Perry has starred in films such as 17 Again and Fools Rush, as well as appearing in television shows The Good Wife and The Odd Couple. His play, The End of Longing premiered at The West End last year and is now on Broadway.