The supermarket chain's tripod lamp bears a striking resemblance to a £100 version from Habitat



Looking for more reasons to shop at Morrisons? Well, we have them in the form of some new Scandi-inspired homewares.

Tesco, Sainsburys, Aldi and Asda already make it all too easy to go ‘wild in the aisles’ with their irresistible and on-trend interior accessories. And now Morrisons are raising their homeware game. The 40 pieces in the Scandi Chic range include this tripod table lamp, which is a dead ringer for a Habitat lamp that costs more than five times more!

Can you tell the difference between the two?

They’re equally chic in our eyes, but the supermarket version is the one on the left. Morrison’s version is bamboo and linen, while the Habitat lamp is crafted from ash with a silk shade. Either would suit a Scandi or Mid Century-styled sitting room or bedroom, don’t you think?

Buy now: Tripod table lamp, £15, Morrisons

Buy now: TRIPOD Ash Wooden Tripod Table Lamp With White Silk Shade, £100, Habitat

Here are more key picks from the range, inspired by modern design icons from the likes of Heal’s and Scandium. And you won’t believe the prices! You can buy them all in store, and the majority are available online, too.

Tick tock! You’d best bag this super-cute mantel clock in double quick time, before stocks run out! We love the geometric pattern and pale wood finish – two staples of Scandi design.

Buy now: Standing Geo clock, £8, Morrisons

Eagle-eyed fans of Kelly Hoppen might have recognised the similarities between this vase and her own Myrtle design. The smokey grey finish ups the glamour factor, while its angles create the illusion of light and dark panels. Best of all, it costs only as much as a decent bunch of supermarket flowers!

In store now: Large Geometric Vase, £10, Morrisons

Snap up several of these keenly priced canisters and display them proudly on your kitchen worktop. You could fill them with tea, coffee, pasta, rice, sugar, flour… the list is pretty much endless. And their simple style is pretty much timeless. Is white too, er, white for you? There’s also a rather natty grey version.

Buy now: Geo Embossed Canister, £6, Morrisons

Finding the perfect mug is no mean feat – but this one is most definitely our cup of tea. You’ll find Cox & Cox sells a similar design as a set of four for £40, but you can snap up four of these Morrisons beauties for £12, and spend your savings on biscuits for dunking!

In store now: Ceramic dipped glazed mug, £3, Morrisons

The wider Morrisons Home range features more than 1,500 home accessories, and includes everything from cushions to cookware (enamel pie dishes, anyone?).

Find it in stores, or order directly from the Morrisons site. We’re filling our virtual shopping baskets as we type!