The Aldi retro phone is back in stores tomorrow, along with a Jukebox!

Aldi's retro tech Specialbuys are arriving tomorrow – well ahead of your Christmas shopping deadline

Put everything else on hold – the Aldi retro phone is making a welcome return to stores this week! Aldi’s retro tech range also includes a cool Bluetooth jukebox, a wooden turntable and DAB radios.

Whenever retro tech Specialbuys hit stores they become instant sell-outs, so don’t miss a beat if you want any of these bargains! These latest tech treats arrive in stores tomorrow, Thursday 18th October.

Meet the Aldi retro phone collection

Calling all retro fans! With 70s design being hugely on-trend right now, this Specialbuy is sure to get the tills ringing. Step back in time with Aldi’s stylish Retro Corded Home Phone, available once again for just £19.99.

Available in two iconic retro designs, the 1930s-style phone comes in cream and chrome options. While the 1970s version is available in an array of colours – grey, duck egg blue and cream.

Each comes with a redial button and mechanical bell ringer, just like the originals.

Buy now: Reka Retro Corded Phone, £19.99, Aldi

To be honest home phones in themselves are pretty retro these days! These stylish designs make it worth having one, even if it never rings.

Buy now: Reka Chrome Retro Phone, £19.99, Aldi

Aldi turntable and jukebox

Old-school music fans will love this Retro Wooden Turntable, a steal at just £49.99. The nostalgic design turntable will have record fans in a spin.

Blast out vinyl records at home, through the built-in full-range speakers. Making it even better value for money – it has the ability to convert records into digital music files. Allowing you to enjoy all the classics while on-the-go.

Buy now: Envivo Retro Wooden Turntable, £49.99, Aldi

Get the party started with this quirky Bluetooth Jukebox. The design is a modern take on a traditional 1950s jukebox – it reminds us of ‘Happy Days’!

Innovative Bluetooth technology allows you to play music directly from your smart phone. For added disco-effect it features colour-changing lights.

Buy now: Reka Retro Jokebox, £49.99, Aldi

Aldi DAB/FM radios

The simple, stylish DAB and FM radios are available in Cream, Grey and Black. All radios feature Bluetooth for easy streaming of tunes on your phone and a 24-hour clock display.

Buy now: Reka Radio, £29.99, Aldi

Sorry to mention Christmas again, but now is a great time to snap up these bargains for music fans. And spread the cost, before the countdown begins.