If you’re after designer style on a shoestring, Asda bedding really delivers. Its latest designs for autumn 2019 might just be the supermarkets best to date. Starting from just £10, they’ll instantly transform any dreary double into the divan of dreams!

The brand new season bedding sets to cheer up our bedrooms landed in stores and online this week.

To celebrate their arrival Asda shared the new ‘Jungle Monkey’ design over on Instagram. And it seems shoppers are LOVING what they see!

New season Asda bedding

Shared less than 24 hours ago and having amassed 2,250 plus likes and 91 comments – it’s safe to say this new design is proving popular.

One follower tagged friends with the comment, ‘oh good lord must have’.

Another exclaimed, ‘Ok. I need this bedding’.

The only criticism seemed to come from several shoppers upset about the lack of Super Kings sizes. ‘So sad you guys don’t go up to a super king 😢 miss your homeware!’

Jungle Monkey bedding

This is the most ‘wow’ of the new prints within the collection. Having previewed the bedding in real life we can confirm this set really does captivate. The striking jungle design features beautifully illustrated monkeys swinging bewteen colourful tropical trees.

Available in the two very different colourways, the white being the obviously option for the remainder of summer. The black being the one to make the most impact, for a brooding ambience in the boudoir.

Buy now: Jungle Monkeys Easy Care Duvet Set, from £10, George Home

Green Textured bedding

This textured green design is the most sophisticated of the new range. Thanks to its tactile woven finish it adds interest, without imposing on a decor.

The traditional Racing Green coloured set features a dusky pink reverse, to help switch things up when the desire takes you. Green and pink is a dreamy colour combination in our eyes.

Buy now: Green Textured Weave Easy care Duvet set, from £10, George Home

Multicoloured Leopard Print bedding

One for the those who want to embrace the new trend for primary colour. This quirky design features all the things we love, leopard print pattern with vibrant, feel-good hues and a splash of grey.

Buy now: Multicoloured Leopard print Easy Care Duvet Set, from £10, George Home.

Each double, king and super kind set features two pillow cases, with a soft poly-cotton finish that barely creases – because who wants to spend hours ironing?

Top marks once again, George Home at Asda!