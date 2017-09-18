Tesco has launched a new, premium homeware brand that focuses on quality and exclusive designs

We've had a sneak peek and we think you're going to love it...

Promotional Feature

The new Fox & Ivy homeware brand from Tesco has been designed with quality at its core. It is made up of plush accessories, intricately designed fabrics and flashes of metallic, that combine to create a truly luxurious look.

The new homeware range features three collections – Jardin, Soho and Classics – that cover everything from bedding and soft furnishings to crockery and vases.

Jardin brings a soft and modern interpretation of floral into the home. It avoids cutesy and achieves sophistication instead, which is exactly what we want from floral these days. Vintage floral prints and rose gold colours are paired with quality fabrics such as brushed satins, silks and velvets. Heavenly.

The Soho collection is classic, elegant and refined. Think gold and brass accents and patterns on black backgrounds, bold colours and hotel chic. This is sophisticated luxury at its finest.

Prefer a more neutral look? The Classics collection is exactly that, classic but with a contemporary feel. Supremely soft Egyptian cotton towels, satin-stripe bedlinen and pure white crockery provide all the essentials for a stylish and luxurious home.

This is the first range of Fox & Ivy, and if its debut is anything to go by, it is sure to become a household favourite for years to come. The collections will be updated seasonally in line with new trends, but classic and timeless pieces will underpin the range so that fans can build up their collection.

You’ll be pleased to hear that while quality has been prioritised, price hasn’t been compromised and the collections are still extremely affordable.

This teal bedding has a gorgeous floral pattern that is feminine in a flirty way. The sateen finish gives it a subtle sheen that looks luxurious and classy.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Teal Floral Duvet Set, £26



This bedding is gentle and feminine in a grown-up way. It features the exclusive Jardin butterfly pattern and is bordered with a piped edge that gives it a luxurious look.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Garden Butterfly Duvet Set, £26



Wrap up warm with this cosy knitted throw. The super soft knit in a pretty purple colour would make any room look inviting, and the added pom pom trim adds style and individuality.

Read more: Fox & Ivy Knitted Pom Pom Throw, £40



Brighten up your room with fresh flowers displayed in this stunning and unique vase. Made from glass with a beautiful aged mercury finish, this gorgeous vase subtly reflects light and is a real statement piece in any room.

Read more: Fox & Ivy Lilac Mercury Effect Vase, £22



This diamond cut vase wouldn’t look out of place in a luxury hotel, and it’s sure to add elegance and class to your home. The smoky glass is offset by a bold brass collar for the ultimate sophisticated look.

Read more: Fox & Ivy Diamond Cut Vase Large, £12



The vintage look never goes out of style, so this vintage-inspired mirror is a great investment. It can be hung horizontally or vertically and would look particularly elegant on a bold-wallpapered wall.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Vintage Hanging Mirror, £15



How wonderful would a meal looked served up on these elegant china plates? The vintage-inspired floral prints are finished with a gold ring for a really luxurious look.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Jardin 12 Piece Dinner Set, £50



From water to whisky, these mixer glasses suit any liquid at any time of day. Drink your water in style or impress your guests by serving up whiskey on the rocks in these glamorous glasses.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Buy now: Gold & Platinum Diamond Mixer, £20 for four



These thick and soft towels offer true hotel quality. They’re sumptuously soft and exactly what we want to wrap around us after a relaxing bath.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Supremely Soft Bath Sheet, £19



Discover the Fox & Ivy range in store and online at tesco.com/direct/fox-ivy

We told you you’d love it…