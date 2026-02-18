This former post office is now the perfect Cotswolds cottage

If you're looking for the perfect Cotswold cottage, this could be it. The home of Paula Costa and her fiancé David, the property used to be the village post office. The couple adored the cottage’s idiosyncrasies from the start.

‘It's built in honey-coloured Cotswolds stone in the middle of a tiny village, and it’s old, wonky, crooked and tiny, with beams and doors that were hand-sawn before the invention of steam power,’ says David.

A rustic renovation

(Image credit: Peter Helme)

The cottage was in good structural condition but ‘needed some care and a warm hug,’ according to Paula. So the couple enlisted the help of local interior designer Chloe Wills, founder of Interiors by Chloe, who had worked for Sims Hilditch, to reconfigure the layout and create a sympathetic modern country interior.

Chloe project-managed the entire renovation, designing and submitting the planning applications, working alongside a heritage consultant and selecting the builders. The cottage’s electrics and plumbing were upgraded, various floors replaced, a new bathroom created, and a Shaker-style kitchen in a soft sage green installed, complete with an Aga as David loves to cook.

The original beams were left untouched, but newer beams were sanded back, limewashed and distressed to match the colour of the original ones. ‘It was a case of marrying the older parts and the newer ones and bringing out as much of the original characterful areas as possible,’ explains Chloe.

Country code decorating

(Image credit: Peter Helme)

The brief was for an English country interior that was sympathetic to the age and history of the house.

Chloe’s design philosophy centres on layering handmade pieces and antiques to create homes that feel effortlessly luxurious yet lived in. A warm white paint reminiscent of the colour of lime plaster was used as a backdrop throughout to create a calm ambience and complement the wooden beams, while muted shades and pared-back patterns allow the original features to shine through.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Exterior

Front door painted in The Trail, Coat (Image credit: Peter Helme)

This 18th-century Grade II-listed cottage (formerly the village post office) has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an entry hallway, kitchen, dining room, living room, study and powder room. A soft sage green was chosen for the front door to complement the honey-coloured Cotswolds stone.

Hallway

(Image credit: Peter Helme)

Because of the cottage’s compact size, wine storage was built under the stairs. The mellow tones of the antique Welsh dresser base complement the ancient beams. Warm white walls throughout the cottage create flow, while a pretty floral door curtain injects softness.

The hall isn't the only room where Chloe introduced ingenious storage solutions. A cabinet with a hidden fridge was specially constructed to go in the hearth of the dining room, and hidden storage was also created behind the tongue and groove in the hall to conceal the boiler and vacuum cleaner.

Sitting room

Bespoke ottoman in GP & J Baker by Cotswold Bed Company. Walls painted in Pampas, Coat (Image credit: Peter Helme)

An airy aura is created with warm white furniture and walls, keeping the look calm. Chloe created a window seat for handy extra seating.

The careful blend of old and new furniture creates a timeless interior, and Paula and David have now developed an interest in antique furniture. ‘It’s constantly finding that right balance between antique pieces, more modern pieces that go together and make it look intentional, but not forced,' says David.

Kitchen

Walls painted in Pampas, Coat. Electric range, Aga (Image credit: Peter Helme)

Soft green Shaker cabinetry injects muted colour into the room, while a patterned rug breaks up the appearance of the limestone floor, bringing additional warmth to this space.

Dining room

(Image credit: Peter Helme)

The pared-back scheme allows the bones of the property to shine through. Dark wood furniture grounds the scheme.

Study area

(Image credit: Peter Helme)

This space doubles as Paula's study and a guest bedroom. A colony of 20,000 bees was discovered behind the lime plaster walls. The bees were removed and relocated, and 100kg of honey was extracted. The stone was then put back into the wall, repointed, and the area left un-plastered to highlight where the bees once lived. The room is now called the bee room, with curtains showcasing a bug motif to reference them.

Main bedroom

(Image credit: Peter Helme)

A tongue-and-groove wall provides a rustic backdrop in the couple's bedroom. The classic wrought-iron bed adds to the timeless feel.

Bedroom

(Image credit: Peter Helme)

A wavy-edged headboard injects a feminine touch. Gustavian-style bedside chests add to the elegant feel.

This feature first appeared in Country Homes & Interiors magazine; click for subscription offers.