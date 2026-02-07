Primark has just dropped its latest ‘The Edit’ collection for Spring, and if you’re a fan of elevated, vintage-look homeware, you don’t want to miss this.

If you’re a fan of luxe home decor trends but are working to a budget, Primark’s The Edit is a great place to consider when shopping for new homeware. Having launched around 2021, and adding homeware to the line last year, The Edit was created to help you elevate your interiors and wardrobe with capsule, timeless pieces that don't break the bank.

Previous collections have included everything from an opulent Art Deco range to a minimalist yet beachy summer range , and now it’s embraced soft, pink florals for an effortlessly vintage look.

With the annual Pinterest Predicts report stating that both Poetcore and the Opera Aesthetic would be huge trends, it’s been clear there’s an appetite for vintage-style homeware. Not to mention the highly-anticipated release of Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’, means we’re all seeking inspiration from times past.

While Primark's latest The Edit lacks the gothic drama that comes with the aforementioned trends, it does have a beautiful vintage aesthetic that I can’t get enough of. With lots of pink, delicate tableware and the cutest sugar pot (£8) , this collection will effortlessly elevate your home on a budget.

So, I’ve rounded up my six favourite picks from the new collection that I think will be big hits.

Unfortunately, not all of us have a Primark local to us, and if you’re unable to use their click and collect service, I’ve rounded up a few more similar home buys that you can shop online.

Urban Outfitters Toile Landscape Cushion Was £32, now £16 at Urban Outfitters Featuring a beautiful landscape and an on-trend pink, this cushion is the perfect balance of vintage and contemporary. Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Tulip Toile Woven Throw - Navy £24 at Habitat If you want to embrace vintage prints, look no further than the Habitat x Morris & Co collaboration. M&S 16 Piece Vintage Dinner Set £75 at M&S This vintage-style dinner set is elegant yet refined. It's tableware you'll want to use over and over again.

If you’re looking to give your home a glow-up ahead of spring, Primark allows you to achieve your desired effect on a budget. It looks so good, your guests will never guess the price.