Sorry, Oliver Bonas, George Home is my new go-to place to shop for cute and colourful homeware – these top affordable picks prove it
The supermarket brand is quickly becoming one of my favourite places to shop for homeware
With bold pops of colour, stylish shapes and quirky motifs, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the homeware I’m about to show you is exclusively from Oliver Bonas. But you would be mistaken, as George Home has me genuinely asking: Is George Home the new Oliver Bonas?
For a long time, Oliver Bonas has been the ‘cool girl’ place to shop for the latest home decor trends. Packed with beautiful, colourful homeware, I can never resist browsing their latest designs, such as the latest Oliver Bonas x Shrimps stylish tableware collection.
Yet recently, every time I visit my local ASDA, I can't stop myself from heading straight to their homeware aisle. Featuring affordable yet on-trend bedding, glassware, tableware and homeware, George Home is becoming one of my favourite places to shop.
@tellebasii
Asda babes your new buyer , whoever they are- give them a raise!! @George At Asda #georgeatasda #interiortrends #homedecor #homedesign #colourfulhome
I’m not the first to come to this conclusion, having spotted a few TikTok’s that agree with my opinion that George Home is the new Oliver Bonas. Since my uni days, George Home has been one of my favourite places to buy bedding, since it's affordable, comfy and in no short supply of pretty designs.
And it is their bedding collections where I first drew comparison to Oliver Bonas. With bold, punchy designs Sardines Reversible Duvet Set (£10) and the Party Pantry Reversible Duvet Set (£10), George Home has been tapping into the cool, Portuguese girl trend which Oliver Bonas is known for.
Looking at the rest of George Home’s products, I could see more similarities between the two brands. This is what I found.
Bedding
Patchwork quilts are a big trend right now, and this velvet option is simply stunning. However, I've also seen a few cheaper patchwork quilts at George Home, such as this Landscape Patchwork Quilt for £20.
Glassware
For the past few years, George Home has been one of my favourite places to buy glassware (it all started with a leopard print gin glass, which I call my 'Kat Slater Glass'). This beautiful set of champagne glasses could easily be mistaken for Oliver Bonas - but they're so much more affordable.
Oliver Bonas' glassware is iconic. Known for statement shapes and colourways it's been the secret weapon of Instagram hosts for a long time. I received a set of pink coupe glasses for Christmas, and they are of beautiful quality. This olive green champagne flute is next on my list - it's absolutely stunning!
Tableware
Lighting
Photo frames
If you're ever wondering where to buy photo frames, George Home has loads of pretty designs. I love the combination of pastels and soft waves of this frame for a playful, yet feminine finish.
Soft furnishings
If you love Oliver Bonas but not their price tags, George Home is a brilliant alternative. Producing stylish homeware on a budget, it’s one supermarket brand I will keep returning to.
