With bold pops of colour, stylish shapes and quirky motifs, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the homeware I’m about to show you is exclusively from Oliver Bonas. But you would be mistaken, as George Home has me genuinely asking: Is George Home the new Oliver Bonas?

For a long time, Oliver Bonas has been the ‘cool girl’ place to shop for the latest home decor trends . Packed with beautiful, colourful homeware, I can never resist browsing their latest designs, such as the latest Oliver Bonas x Shrimps stylish tableware collection .

Yet recently, every time I visit my local ASDA, I can't stop myself from heading straight to their homeware aisle. Featuring affordable yet on-trend bedding, glassware, tableware and homeware, George Home is becoming one of my favourite places to shop.

I’m not the first to come to this conclusion, having spotted a few TikTok’s that agree with my opinion that George Home is the new Oliver Bonas. Since my uni days, George Home has been one of my favourite places to buy bedding , since it's affordable, comfy and in no short supply of pretty designs.

And it is their bedding collections where I first drew comparison to Oliver Bonas. With bold, punchy designs Sardines Reversible Duvet Set (£10) and the Party Pantry Reversible Duvet Set (£10) , George Home has been tapping into the cool, Portuguese girl trend which Oliver Bonas is known for.

Looking at the rest of George Home’s products, I could see more similarities between the two brands. This is what I found.

Bedding

Glassware

George Home Chunky Stem Champagne Glass - Set of 4 £16 at George Home For the past few years, George Home has been one of my favourite places to buy glassware (it all started with a leopard print gin glass, which I call my 'Kat Slater Glass'). This beautiful set of champagne glasses could easily be mistaken for Oliver Bonas - but they're so much more affordable. Oliver Bonas Nell Stemless Champagne Flutes Set of Two £22.50 at Oliver Bonas Oliver Bonas' glassware is iconic. Known for statement shapes and colourways it's been the secret weapon of Instagram hosts for a long time. I received a set of pink coupe glasses for Christmas, and they are of beautiful quality. This olive green champagne flute is next on my list - it's absolutely stunning!

Tableware

George Home Peach Stoneware Jug £9 at George Home I know it's only January but I do think that this pretty just is perfect for adding some much-needed warmth to your kitchen. Oliver Bonas Fruit Blue Striped Ceramic Jug £39.50 at Olviver Bonas With stylish stripes and 3D fruit, this statement just is a must-have for your next dinner party.

Lighting

George Home White Bobbin Table Lamp £15 at George Home Stripes, pleats and bobbins make for a seriously on-trend lamp. I'd never guess this stylish design came from a supermarket and the price is very impressive. Oliver Bonas Pink Glass Ruffle Desk & Table Lamp £80 at Oliver Bonas I love this ruffle lamp - it looks so sweet, and its pink glass base gives it a stylish, glossy finish.

Photo frames

George Home Lilac Check Scallop Edge Photo Frame 7x5 £5 at George Home If you're ever wondering where to buy photo frames, George Home has loads of pretty designs. I love the combination of pastels and soft waves of this frame for a playful, yet feminine finish. Oliver Bonas Damia Green & Blue Beaded Photo Frame 4x6" £25 at Oliver Bonas The beaded Oliver Bonas frames are my absolute favourite. They're bright, colorful and fun - perfect for showing off your favourite memories.

Soft furnishings

direct 'Olive You' Slogan Cushion £12 at George Home Statement cushions are an easy may to add some personality to your sofa. If you love olives as much as I do, this is the cushion for you. Oliver Bonas Blue Siesta Rectangular Cushion Cover 30x50cm £25 at Oliver Bonas Ice blue is set to be incredibly trendy in 2026. Show off how cool you already are with this stament cushion.

If you love Oliver Bonas but not their price tags, George Home is a brilliant alternative. Producing stylish homeware on a budget, it’s one supermarket brand I will keep returning to.