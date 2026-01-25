Jump to category:
Sorry, Oliver Bonas, George Home is my new go-to place to shop for cute and colourful homeware – these top affordable picks prove it

The supermarket brand is quickly becoming one of my favourite places to shop for homeware

George Home new collection featuring lots of blue and green striped homeware positioned on a blue sofa in a modern living room.
(Image credit: George Home)
With bold pops of colour, stylish shapes and quirky motifs, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the homeware I’m about to show you is exclusively from Oliver Bonas. But you would be mistaken, as George Home has me genuinely asking: Is George Home the new Oliver Bonas?

For a long time, Oliver Bonas has been the ‘cool girl’ place to shop for the latest home decor trends. Packed with beautiful, colourful homeware, I can never resist browsing their latest designs, such as the latest Oliver Bonas x Shrimps stylish tableware collection.

I’m not the first to come to this conclusion, having spotted a few TikTok’s that agree with my opinion that George Home is the new Oliver Bonas. Since my uni days, George Home has been one of my favourite places to buy bedding, since it's affordable, comfy and in no short supply of pretty designs.

And it is their bedding collections where I first drew comparison to Oliver Bonas. With bold, punchy designs Sardines Reversible Duvet Set (£10) and the Party Pantry Reversible Duvet Set (£10), George Home has been tapping into the cool, Portuguese girl trend which Oliver Bonas is known for.

Looking at the rest of George Home’s products, I could see more similarities between the two brands. This is what I found.

If you love Oliver Bonas but not their price tags, George Home is a brilliant alternative. Producing stylish homeware on a budget, it’s one supermarket brand I will keep returning to.

