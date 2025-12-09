Christmas bedding can be a divisive subject; some can't wait to get a festive duvet cover onto the bed as soon as the calendar hits December, and others, like me, tend to think of Christmas decor as being more of a 'downstairs-only' affair, best reserved for the living room, dining room, and hallway.

However, there is one high street store that's won over even this Scrooge's heart when it comes to festive bedding this year, and that's Habitat's Christmas Bedding collection.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I'm no stranger to where to buy the best bedding, and Habitat is always one of my favourite destinations for super affordable, stylish and on-trend duvet bedding sets.

In fact, I think the brand's Habitat x Morris & Co bedding collaboration was one of the highlights of the year in terms of combining style and value for money. So it's perhaps no surprise that the brand's Christmas bedding is also a winner, nor that it's selling out so fast.

The Robin Foliage Bedding Set in Green is already sold out at Habitat, and I imagine my favourite, the Robin Foliage Neutral Bedding Set, will be following close behind, especially with prices starting from just £20 for a single duvet cover and matching pillowcase.

Candy Stripe Pink & Red Bedding Set £16 at Habitat UK

If you want something a little less 'modern classic' and more 'festive fun', there's also the super colourful Habitat Candy Stripe Pink & Red Bedding Set that starts from just £16.

I think it's perfect for the festive season with a few extra Christmassy accents, but it's also versatile enough that you can use it throughout the rest of the year without it looking out of place: value for money in more ways than one.

Or, if, like me, you're not into OTT Christmas bedding, Habitat is also offering some brilliant subtle nods to the festive season.

This year, I've been converted to using fun, colourful, patterned fitted sheets underneath my normal bedding, and I think Habitat's Christmas-themed fitted sheets are the ideal way to add some festive flavour without having to swap all your bedding for Santa-themed designs.

Again, these stylish seasonal buys are selling out fast. The Candy Cane Print Fitted Sheets are already sold out, but you can still add my favourite, the holly and berry print Foliage Printed Cream Fitted Sheets, to your basket.

Plus, Habitat also has plenty more Christmassy accents you can use to add a touch of festive fun to your bedroom, from winter-themed accent cushions to super on-trend patchwork quilts, which add an understated, nostalgic vibe.

And best of all, there's currently 25% off selected Habitat festive decor right now – including Christmas bedding sets – if you add the code MERRY25 at checkout.

Aspen Faux Mohair Cushion £12 at Habitat UK Don't want to go the whole hog with Christmas bedding? Just add this fun winter-themed cushion to your bed and pretend you're jetting off to the ski slopes this snow season. There's also Habitat's Apres Mohair Cushion if cosy log fires and hot beverages are more your scene. Quilted Motif Bedspread £50 at Habitat UK Patchwork quilts are set to be one of 2026's hottest bedding trends, so you can get ahead of the curve by adding this pretty throw to your bed. The snowflake design is the perfect nod to winter, but can still be used the rest of the year. Brushed Cotton Check Red Bedding Set £25 at Habitat UK Similarly, no one can accuse you off not getting into the festive spirit if you add this red check bedding to your bed or guest bed, but equally it won't be out of place all winter long.

Shop alternatives

And of course, Habitat isn't the only place worth considering if you're looking for Christmas bedding this year.

Dunelm's Christmas bedding range is also extensive and very affordable. M&S' Christmas bedding is so under-the-radar that the brand isn't actually calling it Christmas bedding, but the winter collection still has plenty of brushed cotton checks and subtle nods to the season.

Next's festive bedding should be your go-to if you're looking for fluffy Christmas bedding – the White Christmas Robin Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set is a super cute design – and if you're looking for traditional Christmas bedding that can be used year after year then, although it's an investment, Pottery Barn's Christmas bedding collection has heirloom pieces you'll use year after year.

M&S Pure Cotton Striped Foliage Bedding Set £19.50 at Marks and Spencer UK Despite not being billed as Christmas bedding, I think this M&S brushed cotton duvet set is perfect for the festive season. And it's reversible design means you can use the striped side during the rest of the cold season. Next White Christmas Robin Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set £50 at Next UK Next has *all* the cosiest Christmas bedding this year, with fluffy brushed cotton and fleece duvet sets by the dozen. This robin-themed set is my favourite. Pottery Barn Rustic Forest Duvet Cover £55 at Pottery Barn UK If you're after something a little more... tasteful... for your bed this Christmas then Pottery Barn is where it's at. The brand has plenty of traditional designs, and I love this winter snow scene bedding set.