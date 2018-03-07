We've found the ultimate home for sale in the country

The Abbey is a stunning period property set in the heart of Buckinghamshire, on the edge of the picturesque village of Aston Abbotts. We’d happily move in immediately.

This dream country home comprises eight reception rooms, eight bedrooms, outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, two bed gate lodge, kitchen garden, formal gardens, lake, parkland, and paddocks. What more could you want from a dream home in the countryside?

Inside is beautifully furnished, you could move in tomorrow and not change a thing. Come see for yourself…

The house has an interesting history, believed to date back to the early 1800s with earlier origins in the 15th and 16th century.

The property has had some illustrious owners including the Duke of Buckingham, Sir James Clark Ross, the polar explorer who gave his name to the Ross Ice Shelf, and, during the war, President Benes of Czechoslovakia.

What a welcome this entrance would offer. The curved door arches are perfect for a period property.

The classic country kitchen offers a timeless Shaker design. The kitchen-come-dining-area is finished beautifully with rustic linen covered chairs and a farmhouse table.

Neutral sofas create a serene living space for relaxing. High ceilings and ornate coving give this room an opulent feel.

Wood panelling gives this drawing room an authentic country feel.

An orangery is the perfect room for a real country home, bringing a sense of the outdoors in.

Everything about the bathroom screams classic country.

The immaculately kept gardens are just what you’d except from a dream country house.

Spot of tennis anyone?

The pool area has an outdoor kitchen, making this an invaluable space for summer parties.

This handsome house is currently on the market with an asking price of £4,250,000 with Savills

We would move in tomorrow if we could!