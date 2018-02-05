The Slim House of TV fame is up for sale

This streamline property, once featured on George Clarke's Amazing Space, is on the market. Come take a tour of this small but mighty house...

This week, it’s slim pickings in the London housing market, quite literally, with this quirky property up for sale! The Slim House is a three-storey home in the heart of the capital, measuring just 7ft 7in wide, and it’s gone up for sale with a guide price of £1m.

‘Its unique proportions make The Slim House a really rare find and one of just a handful in London,’ explains Jasper Colliver, head of Savills Wandsworth, ‘Having been extended by its former owners, the property has been cleverly designed with well-placed storage and bespoke fittings to maximise the 1,058 square feet of living accommodation.’

‘Its modern specification and location – just minutes’ from Northcote Road and Clapham Junction – coupled with its attractive façade make The Slim House a truly special home.’ Mr Colliver adds. ‘Interest has been wide ranging – to date we have had interest from downsizers wanting to retain a number of bedrooms and outside space.’

The converted property comprises two reception rooms on the ground floor, with a kitchen breakfast room to the rear which leads out to a 48 ft landscaped garden. The second floor houses a master bedroom with dressing room and shower room, as well as an additional bedroom. The third floor takes in two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Key design features include bespoke integrated shelving units, storage and a loft above the top floor while main southerly facing rooms benefit from increased head-heights and an outlook to the garden and sky.

The entrance space (above) perfectly demonstrates how clever built-in storage is this property’s space-saving savior.

The clever layout means the stylish living space leads on to the kitchen, which then leads to the dining area – giving each living area a clear purpose.

A well designed galley-style kitchen fits perfectly into the slimline space.

The doors from the dining are lead out into the garden, a lovey way to incorporate the outside in during summer months.

As far as bedrooms go, this may not be overly generous in size, but it can still comfortably fit a double bed and a chest of drawers.

In fact, all the bedrooms in this property are small but perfectly formed. They by no means feel like box rooms thanks to the high ceilings and abundance of light streaming through thoughtfully positioned Velux windows.

Even bedroom two can accommodate a double bed and a storage chest. There’s plenty of space under that bed for storage, too.

The third bedroom has retained the original windows, making it feel light and airy. Stylish shutters are in place to ensure privacy.

The bathroom has a sleek hotel finish thanks to it’s all-over metro tile finish and white three-piece suite. Even the bath looks slim, let’s hope it’s still a one size fits all?!

The home office is the perfect size to accommodate a generous desk and even an armchair, to encourage screen breaks. We love the addition of window boxes full of flowers, bringing a touch of nature to this working environment.

The manageable outdoor space is the dream for London living. Come to think of it, it’s not actually even that small for a London property – slim or not!

The Slim House is on sale with Savills Wandsworth.

We hope you’ve enjoyed the tour of this small but mighty home.