The new Hotel Glamour collection from Ideal Home at Very is just the thing to recreate the hushed tranquillity and ultra-sophisticated style of the best hotel suites at home. The collection features key buys in smart shapes, luxe textures and a soothing palette of soft neutrals – keep the colour scheme co-ordinated in neutrals but use textures and reflective details to stop it from looking flat.

Love the luxe look? Add decadence to your decor with this Ideal Home collection at Very

Here’s our pick of the best buys to effortlessly achieve this hotel chic look in your own home…

Elegant furniture

Add the wow factor with a grand corner sofa in crushed velvet, watch as it glistens beautifully as it catches the light. This statement fabric choice is perfect for creating an elegant feel of an upmarket hotel because it oozes glamour and a sense of expensive tastes.

Buy now: Ideal Home Shimmer Right-Hand Corner Chaise Sofa with Footstool, £1,249

Glass furniture pieces help to keep the look smart and slick. The coffee table and side table above demonstrate providing a practical element without visually cluttering a room.

Buy now: Ideal home Glass Coffee Table, £179

Statement lighting

This modern take on a chandelier is an easy way to add glamour to any room, particularly a bedroom because it’s perhaps not quite what you’d expect. The glass dome exterior surrounds ascending strands of twisted glass that catch the light and reflect fragments around the room to create a sense of drama.

Buy now: Ideal Home Glass Cloche Ceiling Light, £129.99

Luxury bedding

Nothing says hotel feel quite like a beautifully dressed bed, styled to perfection with layers of crisp sheets, tactile cushions and sumptuously heavy bedspreads. This opulent bedding set in dreamy tones of grey is just the thing to create a serene sleeping environment.

Buy now: Ideal Home Vienna Velvet Panel Geo Duvet Cover Set, from £39

Looking to achieve a better night’s sleep? Check out Best mattress: The guide to a perfect night’s sleep

Chic storage

Only in hotels is filling drawers with neatly folded clothes exciting! Until now that is! Get that ‘freshly unpacked’ feeling by investing in some luxe mirrored storage. Its on show because it fabulous, therefore needs to be kept in tip top shape – clothes are neatly folded at all times, never spilling out of the drawers haphazardly (remember there’s no housekeeping at home).

Buy now: Ideal Home Mirage Mirrored 5 Drawer Chest, £229

Create the ideal place to get ready and pamper yourself. This Parisian style dressing table is perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any boudoir. With the simple addition of a statement mirror, this scheme becomes a dressing room fit for a chic boutique hotel.

Buy now: Ideal Home Roxy Silver Wall Mirror, £99.99

Buy now: Ideal Home Mirage Dressing Table and Stool Set, £249

With these five statements buys you’ve transformed your home to feel like a chic hotel worthy of the best review in town.