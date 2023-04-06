Give your home an instant lift by getting creative with colour
Fill your home with breathtaking colours with Benjamin Moore's beautiful range
DIY paint projects are increasingly becoming more popular, primarily executed by homeowners who are keen on fleshing out a specific vision for their homes. Although the option of hiring somebody to do the task for you is always available, there’s nothing quite as creatively fulfilling as executing the job yourself. However, just because you decide to opt for a DIY paint job doesn’t mean you’re looking to compromise on quality – if anything, you’re after something even higher.
Allow us to bring your attention to Benjamin Moore, the UK paint brand that prizes itself for exceptional quality paints and breathtakingly beautiful colours. If you’re truly after quality and a brand to successfully support your creative endeavours, look no further. Set on ‘doing things the right way,’ Benjamin Moore is on a mission to make its paints the best they can be for professionals and homeowners alike.
With an extensive palette of beautiful colours to choose from that are unique from other brands, plus excellent service and expert advice delivered through a network of family-owned independent paint stores, they’re bringing the heat and looking to create waves of impact in the scene of DIY. With products sporting quality that's a step above other designer brands, it’s no wonder Benjamin Moore is so widely adored by discerning professionals and interior designers globally.
Whatever your vision is for your interior space, personalising a colour scheme that truly reflects your individual style and taste has never been easier, given the breadth of choice available at your disposal. Benjamin Moore’s exclusive Gennex Colour Technology delivers undeniably gorgeous hues and unsurpassed durability time and time again, ensuring you'll get a colour pay-off that looks beautiful and lasts for years to come.
Benjamin Moore products are available from independent paint and decorating retailers nationwide, with prices starting from £20 for 0.94L.
If you want the best that money can buy and paint that you can always count on, believe us when we say that Benjamin Moore ticks all the right boxes. Whoever says DIY has to look humble and home-done is wrong. As homeowners, we deserve outstanding results regardless of the chosen process, and we can expect nothing less from Benjamin Moore.
