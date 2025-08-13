Does your new home need a 'stopgap colour'? The quick fix paint experts recommend if you hate the paint colour of your new home

Moving into a new home and hating the existing colour of the walls is more common than you might think. I don’t know about you but I’ve definitely been there – very recently, in fact, as I’m currently in the process of moving myself and I just took down the most hideous of wallpapers this past weekend. The next step? Painting – and this is where the concept of holding paint colour comes in.

In all honesty, the term ‘holding paint colour’ is not used by professionals – it’s a name we came up with at the Ideal Home office because it just makes sense. But the paint idea behind it is widely practised and recommended by pros. ‘In the trade, we might call it a “stopgap colour”,’ says Victoria Yardley, founder of eco paint brand Victory Colours.

‘It’s the shade you use to rescue your eyes (and sanity) from a colour you can’t live with – while you take your time choosing your forever colour. Think of it as a palate cleanser for your walls.’

As I haven’t quite decided on my dream bedroom/living room colour scheme (it’s a studio, so the two are part of the same space) but after taking that eyesore of a wallpaper down the wall needs painting - as do the black (just why?!) skirting boards - I’m opting for a holding paint colour while deciding.

I’m not the only one on the Ideal Home team that’s gone down the ‘stopgap colour’ route – our Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young painted her home’s then yellow walls a holding colour when first moving in, so has Caroline Thornborough of Thorndown Paints.

‘I did it myself when we moved into a house with ghastly floral wallpaper and grim paint on the walls,’ she says. ‘A friend and I got bucketloads of white paint and painted the whole house so it felt like a fresh blank canvas that I could then make my own.’

What are the best holding paint colours?

As Caroline’s story suggests, going with something classic and neutral like the best white paint for your holding paint colour is ideal.

‘Neutrals like soft whites, beiges, and greys work best,’ says Michael Rolland, managing director at The Paint Shed. ‘They’re clean, versatile and go with anything, so you can bring in furniture and decor without clashing. They also give you a blank canvas to test future colours against.’

He continues with some more specific recommendations, ‘My favourite holding paint colour is just a really simple off white. Farrow and Ball’s Wimborne White, Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace and Crown’s Sail White all work perfectly for this. They’re clean, classic, bright and perfect for giving your home a new lease of life.’

What are the pros of a holding paint colour?

The main benefits of opting for a stopgap paint colour for your walls are gaining more time to make your ultimate decision and having some peace of mind.

‘You get rid of a colour you dislike straight away so you can actually enjoy being in the space. You can live in the home and see how the light changes before committing to a final shade. And you’ll avoid making a rushed choice you’ll regret later,’ Victoria at Victory Colours says.

What are the cons of a holding paint colour?

As for the downsides of going with a holding paint colour, there is a real danger that you’ll get too comfortable with the easy-to-live-with neutral and will never get round to changing it to the shade you actually love.

‘It’s easy to get comfortable with the temporary colour and delay the real update. DIY projects have a way of piling up, and once the space looks acceptable, it’s tempting to put it off indefinitely,’ Michael at The Paint Shed says.

On top of that, it also amounts to extra work and extra cost for the holding paint. ‘It’s still paint, prep, and time – even if it’s temporary,’ Victoria at Victory Colours says.

But for me, all of that is definitely worth it. In fact, I’m going into this open to the possibility that I might end up liking the white walls and not want to change them after all. Only time will tell.