Warm up your bathroom this Autumn with brass

If you're looking for a simple, stylish and cost-effective way to update your bathroom this Autumn, refreshing your hardware is a great place to start. Matt black might be everywhere at the moment, but brushed brass is set to be a key trend in bathrooms this season.

Whether your taps are looking tired, or your shower is looking sad, brass could be just the thing to take your bathroom from drab to fab. You can update everything from your accessories and bathroom fixtures with this glorious metal, here’s how to make it work in your home.

How to work the brass bathroom trend

1. Introduce it in an elegant shower

(Image credit: Roper Rhodes)

Get the look: Keswick dual function exposed shower system in brushed brass (opens in new tab), from £1,150, Roper Rhodes

We all dream of that spa-like bathroom to unwind in at the end of the day with brushed brass accessories, that dream can be a reality. While matt black is still a big trend in bathrooms, opting for a brushed brass shower system is a surefire way to deliver an elegant yet contemporary style that echoes those boutique-hotel ensuites that we all hanker after.

Love this look? Order a Roper Rhodes brochure here. (opens in new tab)

2. Consider the smallest details

(Image credit: Roper Rhodes)

Get the look: Storm-Nova wall mounted basin mixer in brushed brass, £270; Frame 800 round illuminated mirror in brushed brass, £529, both Roper Rhodes

When it comes to cabinets and countertop basins it's important not to overlook the small details, these are the finishing touches of your space. Wallmounted taps will provide a streamlined look, however, also consider adding in beautiful brass overflow caps for your basin or even brass flush push plates for your WC to achieve a cohesive and super-slick finish.

3. Don't forget the accessories

(Image credit: Roper Rhodes)

Get the look: Capital round toothbrush holder in brushed brass (opens in new tab), £70; Capital round towel ring in brushed brass (opens in new tab), £60, both Roper Rhodes

Whatever your style, taste or vision, with a huge range of accessories on offer, you can choose those finishing touches to perfectly suit your space. Even the most everyday items such as towel rings and toothbrush holders can benefit from the midas touch and brass detailing will elevate even simple bathroom accessories to something more beautiful.