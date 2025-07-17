I've never seen this space-saving Joseph Joseph pan at a better price than in the John Lewis sale – it's perfect for small kitchens

Finding the right appliances to fit in a small kitchen is no simple task. Whether it's a lack of cupboard and drawer space or a small worktop to squeeze it onto - these are common problems that I faced, until I tried Joseph Joseph's pans with a folding handle. And my favourite size now has over 50% off in the John Lewis summer sale.

Every time I see one of Joseph Joseph's new products, it tends to invoke a gasp and 'that's so clever' reaction, and it was no different when I initially saw these pans last year. I only have a single deep drawer to house pots and pans in my kitchen, which wasn't closing due to the long handles pointing out, so these pans were set to be a serious game-changer.

The pans aren't a new product, but they do make my life easier daily, and are the best pans you can buy to work with any small kitchen storage ideas.

Plus, now the second-largest size (28cm) is on sale, so it's the best time to buy.

Unless you have a large cupboard to store pots and pans in, finding the right amount of room in your kitchen storage ideas can be tricky.

Even in a deep drawer, like my own, having a pan handle extended means it overlaps with other pots, making it tricky to close. This clever solution has allowed me to double up on the number of pans in the same drawer, by folding the handles in, It is a complete gamechanger that has made my kitchen so much more organised.

One of our fabulous product testers actually gave the collection of Joseph Joseph folding handle pans a glowing 4 and a half star rating in her review, where she was impressed with the convenience that didn't impact quality. The pans don't come cheap, but after using them for the last year, I can safely say they've held up well and are worth the investment.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is the cheapest I've seen the 28cm pan, which is a great size for everyday use. It has over 50% off, making it £57.50. The sale ends Sunday though, so you'll need to move fast.

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

The pans are dishwasher safe which will be music to the ears of many, but I've also found that they're easy to wash by hand as the folding handle means you can fit it in the sink without hassle - even in small kitchens, like my own.

They're heavyweight and don't feel flimsy, so you won't have to worry about the foldable handle breaking.