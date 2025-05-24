Forget all-white bathrooms, these 3 expert-approved tips will bring character into your wash space instead

White bathrooms have always felt like a safe bet. In a space where cleanliness is a top priority, keeping a design neutral feels like a smart choice, but have bathroom trends surpassed the all-white look?

In a room where relaxation comes first, a pared-back bathroom colour scheme seems obvious, but it might not be the only way to create a soothing atmosphere. In fact, while playful colour sometimes feels like a scarier design choice, injecting some character into a bathroom design will spark joy on a daily basis, morning and night.

So are white bathrooms old hat? We asked the experts whether it's time to say goodbye to all-white for good, and what to choose instead.

Are all white bathrooms out?

Designing a bathroom holds a similar weight to choosing your new kitchen. It can be stressful and overwhelming when you tot up the cost, so choosing a neutral design that won't date can be tempting.

All-white bathrooms are a go-to for so many homes - whether you want a bright and inviting design or you're trying to make the most of a small bathroom, opting for the lightest possible features can feel like the practical choice.

However, it's far from exciting. We've been seeing a huge boom in more 'out-there' bathroom colour trends this year, particularly using colour drenching and bathroom tile ideas to experiment with trending tones and patterns. So is this the end of the all-white bathroom as we know it?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

'All-white bathrooms are becoming a thing of the past as homeowners crave more warmth, texture and visual intrigue,' explains Katie Parry-Stone, retail manager at Cosentino UK.

Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs, adds, 'While white will always have its place, we’re seeing a decisive shift towards softer, more characterful tones in the bathroom and butter yellow is leading the charge. It offers a fresh, uplifting alternative that still feels calm and timeless.'

So what should you opt for instead? There are a plethora of bathroom paint ideas to use to update your space, but these three smaller ideas mean you don't have to completely wave goodbye to a white scheme.

1. Elevate with a veined surface

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

For all the white bathroom lovers, we're easing in with a design idea that refreshes a neutral scheme with a little bit more interest, without veering too far from what you know and love.

To make a white bathroom more interesting while maintaining a chic, pared-back look, consider opting for a dramatic veined stone-effect surface. These are often a cost-efficient way to waterproof your walls and the effect is stunning.

'Natural stone surfaces are leading the way, especially those with bold, marble-like veining,' explains Katie from Cosentino.

'These high contrast veins add instant depth and luxury, drawing the eye and transforming even the simplest bathroom into a statement space. Unlike traditional marble, today’s advanced surfaces, like those in our Le Chic Bohème collection - offer the beauty of intricate veining with the durability and ease of maintenance modern life demands. It’s all about creating sanctuary spaces with soul, not sterility.'

2. Create a soothing blue scheme

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

If you're a fan of a white bathroom for its relaxing qualities, then you might find solace in blue bathroom ideas. It's the perfect compromise between laidback and bright colour, so don't be afraid to try out this scheme through bathroom wall panelling ideas that subtly introduce colour in a classic way.

'We’re calling time on the all-white bathroom. Colour is your friend, especially when it’s blue,' echoes Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

'Deep sea, soft denim, stormy sky… it’s all fair game. Here, it’s the floor that does the talking. That inky, marbled effect adds drama underfoot and sets the tone for the whole space. And the best part? White still has a role to play. Against richer shades, classic white tubs and basins feel sharper, more intentional. You get all the impact, none of the cold. It’s bold, it’s beautiful and it is a look we want to see more of in 2025.'

3. Try out coloured hardware

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

For those of you who are feeling a little braver, coloured hardware is set to be a big bathroom trend for 2026.

It works particularly well in small bathrooms as it adds impact while allowing you to keep the overall scheme more neutral and space-enhancing.

Whether you choose a statement sink, tap or shower fittings (we love Bagno Design's Toko Flavours range of candy coloured fittings and Drench's bold wall hung basin), it's a great entry level route into being more daring with colour.

Are you ready to steer away from white? Let us know which idea you would be inclined to try.