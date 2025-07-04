Sorry white towels, this is the towel trend I'm seeing in the most stylish bathrooms right now - and John Lewis has the best versions
It's such an easy, affordable bathroom upgrade
When that itch comes to switch up your interiors, it's hard to get it to go away. This is why we're all about finding affordable home upgrades so you can inject a bit of newness into your day-to-day without breaking the bank. One buy we can't get off our minds is a trend we keep seeing in the most stylish of bathrooms - chequerboard towels. And we've found high street retailer John Lewis has the ultimate selection.
This trend crept up on us slowly until the Ideal Home team all confessed that we've had our eyes on them. Cropping up in trendy bathrooms on our inspiration boards, we're immediately banishing white towels to the back of the airing cupboard.
Choosing the best towels for your bathroom has the potential to take a design to the next level in a small way, and this new take on chequerboard will make a wash space feel brand new.
Choosing a bathroom colour scheme can feel like a big commitment and so can updating tiles or paintwork, which is why this trend is perfect for adding an injection of colour and character to your space.
Chequerboard flooring in a bathroom isn't a new concept and instead adds a retro, nostalgic twist to a wash space that doesn't ever seem to date.
'As we’ve already started to see this season, checkerboard tile patterns are making a huge comeback, offering a nostalgic nod to classic interiors with a fresh twist. Whether used in classic monochrome or modern colour combinations, checkerboard designs bring a sense of structure and drama to kitchens, bathrooms, and entranceways,' explains Molly Woodward-More, creative director at Stone Superstore.
However, if a renovation isn't on the cards and you just want to revamp your bathroom in a small way, towels are the way forward. A spa-like effect is always the aim and upgrading threadbare towels to soft, luxurious towels will elevate any bathing experience.
John Lewis
Pale blue is an easy colour choice for a bathroom and will go with pared-back neutral schemes.
John Lewis
For an earthy aesthetic, choose these checked avocado towels.
John Lewis
If you're a lover of neutral tones but still want to try the trend then these beige towels will fit the bill.
John Lewis
Yellow has been a huge colour trend this year and towels are a simple way to try out this experimental colour scheme.
John Lewis
Keep it classic with these black and white chequerboard towels.
John Lewis
The large scale checked print on these green towels is a more subtle way of trying the look.
John Lewis & Partners has the best selection of checked towels we've seen, in colours to suit every bathroom colour scheme. The checked prints are slightly abstract too, offering a fresh take on the trend that veers away from the traditional black and white chequerboard effect.
I've got the pale blue checked bath towels in my basket and I think these would pair beautifully with the beige towels for a two-tone look. You'll want to move fast though as certain sizes are flying fast.
If these aren't quite to your tastes, these 3 options below are equally as cool to upgrade your bathroom.
Shop more checked towels
Amazon
This set of hand towels is an easy way to upgrade all of the cloakrooms and WCs in your home.
George Home
Terracotta is a huge bathroom colour trend this season - these towels are an easy way to commit.
M&S
M&S are one of our go-to's for high quality towels. Be quick as this style is going fast.
Will you be checking into this trend?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
