Beautiful tile ideas for bathrooms that are in need of an update

Promotional feature with Topps Tiles



Forget costly building renovations, tiles are a fabulous way to upgrade your bathroom style

From feature floors to luxury wet rooms, tiling projects are fast becoming the modern way to update an interior space. With trends spanning everything from Scandinavian minimalism to Art Deco-esque chevrons, tiles are a great way to create a fresh new look that’s both practical and chic, especially when it comes to bathrooms and en suites.

As a brand that’s passionate about its product, Topps Tiles are the first port of call if you’re interested in a bathroom tiling project. Not only do they offer practical information and trusted expertise to ensure your project runs smoothly, but they also provide inspiration for other interior projects you may have in mind. Add to that trusted advice about trims, grout and skirting – and you’re safe in the knowledge that the end result will look professionally finished.

Want more tile inspiration? Take a look at these Stunning ways to update your kitchen with tiles

Plus, Topp Tiles is also upping its game when it comes to the in-store experience. You can discuss your project ideas in one of its stores’ Design Advice Area, or use the Room Visualiser tool to get an idea of how your bathroom could eventually look.

Here are 10 of our favourite tile trends:

1. The marble effect

For timeless sophistication you really can’t beat classic marble. Think highly polished traditional Italian grey tiles with hints of beautiful black veining. Ideal for lightening a room, a wall-to-wall marble project is complemented by plenty of green foliage and polished brass accents.

Get the look

Buy now: Arabescato range, from £33.99 price/tile

2. Stylish stone

For a gorgeous, polished look with minimal maintenance, try using stone effect tiles to add an industrial edge to your bathroom. Look for shades of graphite, cliff and putty, to be used across floors and walls. Team with polished chrome or copper fixtures for a modern flair.

Get the look

Buy now: Staunton range, from £9.13 price/tile

3. Artisan chic

If you’re a fan of a more traditional rustic tile project, look to the hand-painted patterned ceramics that populate the sun-soaked Mediterranean for inspiration. Opt for shades of villa-esque terracotta and exposed edges for an antique effect.

Get the look

Buy now: Archivo range, from £1.20 price/tile

4. Palms n’ pinks

Palm prints and botanical blooms are still scoring high on the interior trend list and, if you’re thinking about all things fauna for your bathroom, bespoke tiles in shades of pink or cream will help complement this quirky look. Hang vintage pieces like a wall mirror and glass light fittings for extra bathroom style points.

Get the look

Buy now: Artisau range, from £0.84 price/tile

5. Exposed elegance

Brick look-a-like tiles are an ingenious way to achieve a refined utility look, without having to strip plaster away to create an exposed wall. Use multiple effect tiles in white, cream and grey to create a paired-back bathroom aesthetic.

Get the look

Buy now: Hartley range, from £0.82 price/tile

6. All Scandinavian

Scandi style has become the benchmark for modern interiors and bathrooms, en-suites and wet rooms are a great way to work this trend. Compliment wood walls with a cream ceramic tile laid in a chevron pattern, and use matching grouts for a seamless finish.

Get the look

Buy now: Kinect range, from £8.70 price/tile

7. Glossy textures

For sheer opulence, high gloss tiles in shades of teal and peacock will lend a dramatic air to your bathroom. Pair two different textured ceramics together to create a look that’s both glamorous and unique to your home. A monochrome tiled floor is the perfect chess-board accompaniment.

Get the look

Buy now: Lampas range, from £1.62 price/tile

8. Pretty pastels

Looking to freshen up an existing white bathroom? Use high-shine tiles in soft pastel shades to create an eye-catching, modern sink splashback that’s stylish and practical. Go wild with diamond or chevron patterns, just keep the edges at an angle.

Get the look

Buy now: Diamante range, from £1.09 price/tile

9. Shades of grey

Using grey as a basis for any tiling project means you can experiment with pops of colour, without committing to anything too drastic. The perfect modern grey can sit alongside dusky pink, duck egg blue or even pillar box red – remember to keep the lines clean with accents of cream and black when it comes to your fittings.

Get the look

Buy now: Matrix range, from £0.42 price/tile

10. All the trimmings

Trimmings are a fabulous way to add a touch of excellence to tiled surfaces and can be added with either a modern or classic finish. Use this effect to sharpen up the lines of a split-wall wet room or shower.

Get the look

Buy now: Complements range, from £1.59 price/tile

From prep to polish, Topps Tiles want to become part of your creative process. And with around 85% of their tiles being brand exclusives, we love how each project is truly unique. With endless possibilities, it’s no wonder that we’re looking to Topps Tiles for all the very latest tile trends.