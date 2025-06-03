Ideal Home Bathroom Award Winners 2025 – the ultimate bathroom products and designs as chosen by our expert editors

A bathroom is a space in your home that signals the start and end of each day, thus making it's influence really quite important when it comes to setting the mood. Not only this, but it's also an area where practicality comes first - style is vital but if a bathroom isn't functional for your everyday needs then you can't expect to start the day with a smile.

Every year, we look forward to seeing what the Ideal Home Bathroom Awards bring in terms of the latest trend-focused colours and designs, innovative products and of course eco-friendly designs. We're all about making our homes work for our busy modern lives, so updating our bathrooms with the latest and greatest designs makes each day smooth-running and stylish to match.

The Ideal Home Bathroom Awards 2025 embodied everything we look for in breathtaking bathroom ideas, from clever use of colour and trendy tiles through to showers and surfaces. We've got every element of a bathroom design covered to help inspire your dream wash space.

Choosing the winners was a challenge, but an inspiring one all the same. Here's what we deemed the very best in bathroom design for 2025.

The Ideal Home Bathroom Award Winners 2025

From gasp-worthy bathroom tiles to basins, Ideal Home's expert panel of judges has hand-selected the very best bathroom features for 2025.

Whether you favour a classic bathroom scheme or you're looking for a sleek modern bathroom idea, there's truly something for everyone in this mix. Read on to learn who judged the best in bathroom design this year and who went on to claim the winning titles.

The Judges

Heather Young Editor in Chief, Ideal Home Heather has worked for Ideal Home for over 16 years since her first job on the team sourcing bathroom and kitchen makeovers for the magazine. In that time, Heather has renovated five bathrooms herself, and knows exactly what to look out for.

Ginevra Benedetti Deputy Editor, Ideal Home magazine Ginevra has been Ideal Home magazine's Deputy Editor since 2021 and has two decades of experience writing for interior magazines both as in-house staff and freelance. She has overseen thousands of bathroom features in her time at Ideal Home and knows exactly what to look for in an impressive and practical design.

Holly Cockburn, Ideal Home Content Editor, Ideal Home Holly graduated with a bachelor's degree in English Literature from The University of Birmingham in 2020, and immediately joined the editorial team at Howdens where her love for writing about interiors blossomed. She joined the Ideal Home team last year and is our resident bathroom design expert, tracking down the best ideas and offering advice on everything from bathroom layouts and colour trends to storage tricks and buying know-how.

Bathroom of the year winner: The Tap End

(Image credit: The Tap End)

This bathroom design from The Tap End perfectly encapsulates some of the best trends for 2025. Green is a bathroom colour scheme that has shown no signs of slowing down in recent years, yet the mossy tone of the walls are a nod to the earthy themes we've seen rise in popularity.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The warm dark wood unit and stone surfaces with flecks of brown and pale blue create a look full of depth, once again showing that you don't need to stick to a neutral palette in order to form a grounding bathroom design.

Highly Commended: Utopia - The Chic Collection

Best classic bathroom range winner: B&Q

(Image credit: B&Q)

If you prefer to keep things classic then B&Q's Heritage Collection will be the range for you. Simple Shaker-style freestanding units and timeless sanitaryware mean you'll never tire of your wash space.

'Giving classic elements a contemporary twist, B&Q’s Heritage range gets full marks for its sophisticated and timeless design,' says Heather Young.

Highly Commended: Butler & Rose; Calypso Bathrooms - Charlbury Vanity Range

Best modern bathroom range winner: Bathrooms to Love

(Image credit: Bathrooms to Love)

A contemporary bathroom doesn't mean you have to stick to shiny surfaces and pared-back designs - the PUSH Bathroom in Matt Storm Blue from Bathrooms to Love proves it.

The muted mid-century blue units are a nod to Scandi style and form the perfect balance thanks to the enduring design combined with the trending colour palette. This collection would make a real statement in a cloakroom or would inspire a family bathroom.

Highly commended: B&Q - Nevado Matt Green;Drench - Billy

Best basin winner: Aqua

(Image credit: Aqua)

Small space solutions that look just as good as they are functional can be hard to come by. We were so impressed by this Cabanes Wall Mounted Basin by Aqua - it keeps your hand towel exactly where it needs to be without you needing to utilise more wall space.

The curved corners make it particularly ergonomic too, making it the ultimate solution for a cloakroom.

Best Bathroom Storage Solution winner: Tissino

(Image credit: Tissino)

A bathroom storage unit is one of the easiest ways to inject style into a washroom while also making the (often small) room highly functional.

‘If you’re looking to add personality, the Tissino Stratto range is hard to beat. It combines storage with on-trend fluting for visual texture, and come in five colourways,' says Ginevra Benedetti.

Highly commended: Bathrooms to Love - ALIGN Bathroom Furniture range

Best bathroom surface winner: Naturepanel

(Image credit: Naturepanel)

In a room where humidity is high and splashes are inevitable, protecting your walls is essential. But who says this can't also be an opportunity to make a design statement? Naturepanel's collection certainly allows you to.

'The wood tones of these wall panels make a big impact, creating a Scandi-style spa look,' says Heather Young. Depending on your taste, they can look as contemporary or classic as you desire with alternative styling.

Highly commended: Showerwall - 2024/25 Acrylic Wall Panelling Collection; KARNDEAN DESIGNFLOORING Rose Onyx from Karndean's Art Select collection

Best bathroom tap winner: BagnoDesigns

(Image credit: BagnoDesign)

I was completely wowed when I first caught sight of the Toko Flavours collection from BagnoDesign. Using colour can be tricky in a design where you want to maximise longevity but these candy-coloured taps and shower fittings make it so simple.

There's truly a shade to suit any style of space and you can easily match an entire scheme or mix it up if you're feeling bold.

Highly commended: GROHE - GROHE Cubeo Basin Mixer

Best bathroom tiles winner: Ca' Pietra

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

2025 has been the year of the tile. In kitchens and bathrooms alike, we've seen homeowners packing in colour and pattern through their use of tile, and we can't think of anyone doing it better than Ca' Pietra.

‘No one is doing what Ca’ Pietra is with tiles on the market,' echoes Ginevra. 'The brand is always one step ahead of trends, treating tiles just like wallpaper by celebrating pattern and plains equally. The striking Jamboree collection combines a graphic print with a rustic, handpainted finish, making them suitable for both modern and traditional schemes.’

Best shower enclosure winner: CRL

(Image credit: CRL)

A shower enclosure doesn't need to feel like a purely practical choice. By choosing a metal finish and glass option that suits your bathroom, it can be the missing piece to tying a design together. CRL's Quadrato collection is a winner when it comes to offering versatility.

‘The grid-style enclosures are available in pretty much any design you fancy, and in four finishes, making it a bespoke option,' adds Ginevra. Which would you choose?

Highly commended: Lakes - The Modular Walk-In Collection

Best Use of Colour winner: B&Q

(Image credit: B&Q)

We can't get enough of pink in bathrooms, so it was only right that B&Q's Ashford range in dusk pink was our best use of colour winner.

Pink is a trend that shows no sign of slowing down and B&Q’s Ashford range offers an ideal way of curating a blush scheme on a budget. Pair with bright blue and art deco features, as shown above, for a Miami-inspired look or tone down with brushed brass fixtures for more of a classic take on the trend.

Genius Bathroom Innovation Winner: VitrA

(Image credit: VitrA)

VitrA's Sonic Flush is 31% more efficient than other toilets, making it the ultimate choice for those looking to cut down on their bills and water usage. It maximises cleaning power by spreading water in the most effective way, without splashing water over the bowl or creating too much noice.

‘A clever redesign that’s made the inner workings of a toilet a third more efficient than a standard loo, with a quieter flush,' says Ginevra.

Highly commended: Duravit - Starck F Pro SensoWash Toilet

Best bathroom linen winner: scooms

(Image credit: scooms)

A towel is an underrated daily luxury that when you get right, will massively upgrade your morning shower or evening soak. Scooms Eqyptian cotton towels are our favourite choice for a bathroom linen collection.

Sustainability is also a huge thing when it comes to towels but a soft, plush material is just as important – these towels have both. Enjoy a spa-like experience with the knowledge that you’re helping the planet.’

Retailer of the year winner: B&Q

(Image credit: B&Q)

We've saved the best until last; our retailer of the year winner. We have been so impressed with B&Q's bathroom offering this year and their accessibility to great style led us to award them with the prize.

‘With an expanded bathroom offering this year, the versatility that B&Q’s bathroom furniture brings to the table is impressive. Whatever your style or budget, there are design options to suit any home, from country-style retreats to trend-led bijou spaces. An online 3D design tool, expert showroom advisors and approved installation services are on hand to help with the planning,' says Heather.

Year after year, we're thrilled to see what is new in the world of bathrooms. We predict 2026 will be better than ever.