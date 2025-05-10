Are white tiles going out of style? These are the 4 tile trends to try instead for a stylish kitchen in 2026

The ever-popular plain white kitchen tile is a classic and versatile choice but there has been a definite shift recently away from minimalist, functional spaces to kitchens with warmth, texture and lived-in character.

Colour is being celebrated and kitchen tile ideas are a great place to start when introducing new shades. However, they're not something that is easy to change, so you want to be certain that you're making the right choice. Whether you prefer a pared-back aesthetic or a playful, rainbow-inspired theme, there are so many alternatives to stark white tiles that will reinvigorate your kitchen.

Here's why white tiles might be a kitchen trend to steer clear of heading into 2026, and a few new styles to try instead.

Are white tiles going out of style?

Whether paired with pale woods in a modern Scandi kitchen or used to create contrast against dark-painted shaker units, we have had an enduring love for the simple white kitchen tile and for good reason, as Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca'Pietra explains, ‘white tiles offer a timeless backdrop that’s fresh, versatile and quietly elegant, which is why they continue to have a strong place in kitchen design. Their practicality only adds to the appeal: easy to live with, simple to maintain, and endlessly adaptable to changing trends.'

Gavin Farrington, head of design at ROCCIA agrees, that as well as complementing a huge variety of kitchen styles, both modern and minimalist, ‘the simple white tile also creates a space that feels bright and airy by bouncing light and fostering a sense of openness.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

The versatility of white tiles is certainly a huge selling point, but as kitchen trends evolve in 2025, with more use of colour, natural textures and a relaxed lived-in vibe, so do the tiles we choose.

However that doesn’t mean white tiles are going out of style, we just need to use them differently, as Grazzie explains, ‘rather than defaulting to plain, clinical finishes seek out white tiles with depth; think handcrafted glazes, textured surfaces, and warmer, chalkier tones that bring softness and soul to your kitchen. We’re also seeing different tile sizes being used rather than standard metro tiles, look out for textured bamboo or stick tiles that make you want to run your hands over them.’ In 2025 and heading into 2026, it’s not just all about practicality and looks, it’s also about how your kitchen space makes you feel.

Here are some alternatives to white tiles to try next.

1. Choose soft, warm neutrals

(Image credit: deVOL)

If you want something that has the same longevity and versatility as white kitchen tiles, but with a softer, subtle richness then look for styles in a palette of warm neutral shades including soothing creams and quiet earthy tones. Andrew Griffiths founder of interior design studio A New Day explains the draw, 'there will always be a place for the simplicity and timelessness offered by white tiles, but softer neutrals or textured finishes help to bring warmth and depth to a kitchen space. It’s a subtle shift, but one that adds character and makes the space feel more lived-in and personal.’

White can sometimes feel cold and sterile, especially under the strong lighting that is often essential in a kitchen, however, by choosing neutral tiles, that reflect the light in a softer, more subtle way, you’ll create a cosier, more inviting space to both cook and entertain in.

2. Add character with rustic motifs

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Bond)

Embrace a more traditional look with pretty hand painted Delft style kitchen tiles, which are seeing a real resurgence in 2025. Mixed in with plain white tiles, these Dutch inspired pictorial designs, which were originally popular back in the 17th century, are the perfect way to give your kitchen walls a bit of individuality.

‘We are seeing a desire from homeowners to bring a little more personality and storytelling into their spaces,’ says Jamie Robb, owner of Marlborough Tiles. ‘It’s not just a design choice but a piece of art. They’re a beautiful way to layer texture, pattern and craftsmanship into the kitchen, adding charm and character while still complementing more neutral tones.’

As well as the traditional nature inspired designs, perfect for adding colour and interest to modern country kitchens, companies such as The Dutch Tile Project produce fun contemporary interpretations with beautifully drawn images of Nike trainers, cocktails and disco balls, incorporating one or two is a fun and individual way to give white tiles a fresh look.

3. Take on tactile texture

(Image credit: John Lewis Of Hungerford/Ryan Wicks)

Forget the idea that white tiles mean opting for something flat and featureless, there is now so much more to choose from; ‘pale marble-effect porcelain is still a huge seller,’ says Gavin Farrington, head of design at ROCCIA, ‘it’s opulent and the veining effect adds a natural look and visual interest while keeping surfaces light and neutral.’ Go large format for a contemporary elegance or a geometric mosaic for a pop of pattern.

The overarching trend for touchable, sensory surfaces is here to stay. Harriet Goodacre, Style Consultant at Topps Tiles , suggests ‘being creative with how you use white tiles, choosing designs with a textured, fluted or subtle ripple can add depth and tactile interest without deviating from that neutral colour palette, alternatively, laying white tiles in a creative pattern, like herringbone or chevrons adds interest that feels playful yet sophisticated.’

4. Trial quiet colour

(Image credit: Fired Earth)

One of the biggest themes in kitchen design for 2025 is the introduction of colour, which instantly creates a more welcoming and personalised space. It doesn’t have to be big and bold, however, as Grazzie explains, ‘We’re loving the gentler side of colour right now; hues that feel soft underfoot and easy on the eye. Think butter yellow, olive green, and dusky blue - colours that bring warmth and personality, but still feel grounded. In matte finishes, these shades don’t shout, they whisper, helping to create spaces that feel calm, tactile and beautifully lived-in.’

Coastal blues, with their soothing calmness are also going to be big in kitchen colour schemes this year as we look for ways to create relaxed sanctuaries in our homes; ‘incorporating blue with white, particularly using Mediterranean-inspired designs, echoing the serene hues of sea and sky, provides an effortless yet stylish way to create a tranquil and inviting atmosphere’, says Harriet Goodacre, style consultant at Topps Tiles.

FAQs

What’s the next colour trend for kitchen tiles?

After years of cool whites, grey and black it’s all about a rich, earthy colour palette for kitchen design for 2025 and that goes for tiles as well as cabinets; terracotta and warm clay tones, soft putty hues and olive greens, the colours are warm and nurturing with a connection to the natural world outside.

As more and more of us use our kitchens to not only cook in but also spend time with our families and entertain our friends, this comforting colour palette is the perfect choice as it creates a welcoming, cosy and inviting atmosphere.

Rather than colour blocking with solid colour try mixing a subtle palette of different tiles in the same colour family together on one wall, this will create visual interest without appearing too jarring. Alternatively, stripe and checkerboard designs using a soft taupe or cream tile paired with a richer terracotta or ochre shade is the new softer take on the classic monochrome look.